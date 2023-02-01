New Israeli Exhibit Showcases AI Generated Holocaust Images

In recent years we've seen experiments in “making the Holocaust accessible” to young people – a great example is Instagram's “Eva Stories,” which in 2019 told the story of the Shoah as if one of its young victims had access to social media.

The series delves into the life of a real person, 13-year-old Eva Heyman, who was murdered in Auschwitz and kept a diary when the Nazis occupied her country in 1944.

'Gal Gadot was Hollywood’s first Israeli superhero, but the survivors of the Holocaust were the first superheroes of Jewish history. This is our answer to celebrities like Kanye West.'

Now Ashkelon's Palace of Culture is also trying to “make the Holocaust accessible” – its exhibition uses artificial intelligence generated fake images that are supposed to reflect survivors' stories.

The result is puzzling. The creators say the exhibit features Jews during the Holocaust, but the people in the photos don’t look like Jews from that period: they're dressed well, the women’s and girls’ hair is luxuriant, and their skin is flushed and clean. The children are eating potatoes.

Open gallery view AI generated images from the exhibition. Credit: Sivan Metodi

As far as I know, Jews in concentration camps had a hard enough time finding a potato peel. Apart from the lack of realism, the images lack emotion, like a poster sold at a shopping mall.

On Facebook, Ashkelon Mayor Tomer Glam boasts about “the first exhibit of its kind, presenting the memories of Holocaust survivors using artificial intelligence. In the most powerful way, this exciting exhibition illustrates stories of horror alongside stories of heroism.”

In a statement released by the city, a teenager who visited the exhibit says: “The use of technology helps make history accessible in a way that’s more relevant to our generation. Gal Gadot was Hollywood’s first Israeli superhero, but the survivors of the Holocaust were the first superheroes of Jewish history. This is our answer to celebrities like Kanye West. Gal is invited to take part in the project.”

That’s the comparison – Gal Gadot and Holocaust survivors.

Open gallery view AI generated images from the exhibition. Credit: Sivan Metodi

AI can play innovative roles in medicine, defense and elsewhere, but its entry into the creative world is problematic and even dangerous. More and more works are using AI, and all of them lack the human touch and emotion.

That's because AI doesn’t know how to express empathy. It lacks feeling. So AI animation of Holocaust scenes creates an alternative history at the cost of ignoring the real testimonies and artifacts. Contrary to the view of Ashkelon's mayor, such testimonies illustrate the Shoah in the most powerful way possible.

Over the decades, the stories and testimonies of Holocaust survivors have been adapted for cinema, television and theater. These efforts were done by people. You can say they're dated, hard to watch and unsuitable for today’s young people, but they're better at reaching that cohort than AI's efforts thus far.

In 2018, an exhibit at the Israeli Cartoon Museum in Holon told the story of childhood during the Holocaust via the medium of a comic book. For example, it showed 22 editions of the comic newspaper “Zándlužandó” by 15-year-old Ivan Polak while he was in Theresienstadt. It also showed the avant-garde “Maus” by Art Spiegelman, whose comics on the Shoah first came out in 1980, and “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation” by Ari Folman and David Polonski.

This exhibit at Holon, a Tel Aviv suburb, presented the Holocaust very powerfully in a modern, out-of-the-ordinary and even sarcastic way. But it didn’t distort reality in an emotionless way.