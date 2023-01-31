Haaretz - back to home page
West Bank Ramming Attack: Driver Turns Himself In, Claims It Was an 'Accident'

Two Israeli soldiers were injured in the Tuesday night incident near Nablus. The driver turned himself in and reportedly claimed the incident was an accident

Yaniv Kubovich
Hagar Shezaf
Jack Khoury
Soldiers at Tapuah Junction, in May 2021.
Soldiers at Tapuah Junction, in May 2021.Credit: Moti Milrod
Two Israeli soldiers were wounded in a suspected ramming attack involving a truck in Tapuah Junction, south of Nablus in the West Bank, according to the Israeli army.

One was lightly injured while the other is in moderate condition, and both were taken to Beilinson Hospital.

The two soldiers are in their 30s, according to the Magen David Adom rescue service.

The driver, who turned himself in, said the incident was an accident and that he did not intend to hurt the men, according to Palestinian sources.

Earlier Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is visiting the region, discussed the wave of violence and called on Israel and the Palestinians to act to restore calm after a tense weekend that saw two shooting attacks in Jerusalem.

On Friday night, a Palestinian resident of East Jerusalem, Khairi Alkam, opened fire on passersby in the city's Neveh Yaakov neighborhood, killing seven and injuring three. The next day, a 13-year-old Palestinian shot and injured two people in Silwan.

2022 has proved to be the deadliest year in the West Bank since the second intifada, with at least 34 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the start of the year.

