Two Israelis Injured in Suspected Ramming Attack in West Bank

Two Israelis were wounded in a suspected car-ramming in Tapuah Junction, south of Nablus in the West Bank, according to the Israeli army.

One was lightly injured while the other is in moderate condition, and both were taken to Beilinson Hospital. Police are conducting a search for the driver, who fled the scene.

Earlier Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is visiting the region, discussed the wave of violence and called on Israel and the Palestinians to act to restore calm after a tense weekend that saw two shooting attacks in Jerusalem.

On Friday night, a Palestinian resident of East Jerusalem, Khairi Alkam, opened fire on passersby in the city's Neveh Yaakov neighborhood, killing seven and injuring three. The next day, a 13-year-old Palestinian shot and injured two people in Silwan.

2022 has proved to be the deadliest year in the West Bank since the second intifada, with at least 34 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the start of the year.