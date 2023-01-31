Blinken's Urgent Call for Deescalation Echoes Through Jerusalem and Ramallah

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is wrapping up a two-day visit to Israel and the West Bank on Tuesday with renewed appeals for Israeli-Palestinian calm amid an alarming spike of violence.

Blinken met Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Tuesday, a day after seeing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Standing alongside the Israeli leader on Monday, Blinken stressed the importance of resolving the long-running conflict with a two-state solution.

However, beyond urging de-escalation of tensions Blinken offered no new U.S. initiative to do so. There were no signs that Blinken was making progress on even the modest goal of halting the latest wave of violence, much less of addressing the broader issues surrounding peace talks.

Open gallery view U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meets with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Tuesday. Credit: Majdi Mohammed /AP

Netanyahu’s far-right government is dominated by hardliners who oppose Palestinian statehood and are unlikely to make even minimal concessions. In January alone, 35 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli troops, in the bloodiest month since 2015, while officials say attacks on Palestinian property by Israeli settlers have also increased.

Blinken’s visit comes amid one of the deadliest periods of fighting in years in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The violence has further complicated the administration’s already difficult attempts to find common ground with Netanyahu’s government.

In Ramallah, Blinken was expected to discuss the Palestinian Authority’s decision to halt security coordination with Israel. The security ties, which in the past are believed to have helped contain violence, are deeply unpopular among everyday Palestinians, who accuse Abbas of acting as a subcontractor for the Israeli military.

Before heading to the West Bank, Blinken met with Israel’s opposition leader, former Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

“The secretary conveyed his concern over the deteriorating security situation in the West Bank and the need for urgent action to prevent greater loss of life. Secretary Blinken reiterated that Israelis and Palestinians deserve to have equal measures of security, prosperity and freedom,” his office said.

Following a meeting with Blinken on Monday, Netanyahu made only passing reference to the Palestinians and focused instead on Iran, which he believes is his most urgent security priority.

Netanyahu’s coalition partners also gave a cool reception to Blinken’s comments. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, vowed to push forward with punitive measures against the Palestinians in response to a pair of shootings in east Jerusalem over the weekend. Ben-Gvir has pledged to demolish Palestinian homes and hand out more weapons to Israeli civilians.

Also on Monday, National Missions Minister Orit Strock of the far-right Religious Zionism party objected to comments by Blinken that were seen as criticizing the Israeli government’s plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system and weaken the Supreme Court. Speaking to Kan public broadcaster, Strock accused Blinken of meddling in internal Israeli affairs.

Open gallery view U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant before their meeting in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Credit: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

“We’re not the 51st or 52nd state of the U.S., and he didn’t need to interfere in internal disputes in the state of Israel,” she said. “It’s not his job.”

Hinting at the Israeli government's plan to weaken the judiciary, Blinken voiced “support for core democratic principles and institutions,” including “the equal administration of justice for all, the equal rights of minority groups, the rule of law.”

Before leaving Jerusalem for Ramallah, Blinken met with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant who repeated the prime minister’s concern about Iran.

“Your visit comes at a critical time,” Gallant said. “It sends a clear message to the region: the U.S. and Israel are united facing Iran or anyone threatening peace and stability in the region.”

Blinken agreed about unity when confronting Iran and preventing it from acquiring nuclear weapons. He said the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security remains ‘ironclad’ but suggested there was more on his agenda. “We've a lot on our hands, and so I couldn’t see you at a better time,” he said.

Ben Samuels contributed to this report.