Palestinians Block Entry to East Jerusalem Neighborhood to Protest House Demolitions

Dozens of Palestinians blocked the entrances to the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood in East Jerusalem Tuesday morning to protest house demolitions that were conducted there by Israeli authorities.

Representatives of the Palestinian factions and the heads of families in the neighborhood declared a general strike on Tuesday as part of the protest, which included the closing of businesses and schools, and workers from the neighborhood not going to work outside it.

The entrance to Jabel Mukaber, Tuesday morning.

The protesters burned tires and garbage cans and threw rocks at Israeli forces, as Border Police officers pushed the protesters back. In the statement announcing the strike, the heads of the Palestinian factions called it a “civil revolt.”

Mohammed Bashir, a Jabel Mukaber resident, told Haaretz some 800 houses or other structures have demolition orders issued against them, and the orders’ planned implementation would leave thousands of families homeless.

“There is a clear attempt here to expel people. To build a house today in Jabel Mukaber, even if you have land, costs a million shekels ($345,000) even before you receive a permit, and it could take up to seven years, and maybe even 10 years,” said Bashir.

“Think about a young man of 25 who wants to get married and build a home, where will he get another 2 million shekels for the construction? Most of the population is in a seriously dire financial condition. This only leads to massive construction without permits. The approach of city hall and the authorities just pushes us into the corner, to despair, and it won’t happen,” he added.

At the beginning of the week, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced a “house demolition campaign” as a result of the terror attack in the Neveh Yaakov neighborhood of the capital on Friday, in which seven Jews were murdered near a synagogue.

The next day, Ben-Gvir said when he visited those wounded in the attack and a second terror attack on Saturday that there was a long list of steps he aimed to take. “To my amazement there are dozens of houses it’s possible to demolish,” he said. “I hope we won’t run into difficulties.”

On Monday, Ben-Gvir said “demolition of illegal homes in Jerusalem continues” under his orders.

Open gallery view Protesters blocking the entrance to Jabel Mukaber, Tuesday morning. Credit: AHMAD GHARABLI - AFP

But it seems the declarations are far from what is actually happening on the ground. On Monday, a grocery store and a supporting wall were demolished in Jabel Mukaber, and on Sunday three housing units belonging to the same family were demolished. The authorities have not provided data about the number of demolitions and are shifting responsibility to one another.

For example, the Jerusalem District police said that the Jerusalem Municipality is in charge of the demolitions, along with the National Unit for Enforcing Planning and Construction Laws in the Finance Ministry, while the police only escorts and protects the teams carrying out the demolitions.

However, the Jerusalem Municipality said it “carries out demolition orders for illegal construction according to the law and according to the dates when [security] assistance is provided by the Israel Police, and this in a routine manner all days of the week, unrelated to the recent terrorist attacks.”

The city has only one demolition order in effect, and all the other house demolitions were the result of demolition orders issued by the National Unit for Enforcing Planning and Construction Laws, a city official told Haaretz.

The planning and construction enforcement authority said the dates of house demolitions are set by the police, and “from the beginning of the week not a single house was demolished by the [planning and construction] enforcement authority. Four illegal structures that are not homes were demolished; the enforcement processes against the illegal structures that were demolished this week began a few months ago.”

According to data from the left-wing Ir Amim nonprofit organization, since the beginning of the year 31 buildings have been demolished, 12 of them residential units.

For now, neighborhood residents are convinced the “demolition campaign” represents collective punishment that Ben-Gvir is leading as a result of the terror attack in Neveh Yaakov. Palestinian activists in Jabel Mukaber said the goal of the Israeli demolition operation in recent days in the neighborhood – even if homes were not demolished – was to send a warning message to the residents.

Speaking from the Gaza strip, spokesman for the Hamas command in the Jerusalem area, Mohammad Hamadeh, called on the Palestinian public to expand the strike and “battle the Israeli government’s demolition plans.” According to him, the residents must increase the friction with the “occupation forces,” and spread the clashes to the West Bank and inside Israel.

Jerusalem City Council member Laura Wharton of the liberal Meretz party noted that “one resident and one child among the 380,000 Palestinian residents of Jerusalem turned into murderers in recent days. ... They and everyone who helped them must be handled with the full force of the law, but everyone who ever served in the defense forces — and the minister of national security [Itamar Ben-Gvir] is not among them — understands the importance of restraint and judgment, which he lacks. ... The minister’s actions are hysterical and incendiary and put us in a cycle of bloodshed that will be hard to get out of.”