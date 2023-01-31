Palestinian Security Prisoners Protest in Several Israeli Jails

Hamas and Islamic Jihad-affiliated security prisoners are refusing to exit their cells in several prisons across Israel in protest of the decision to transfer an Islamic Jihad-affiliated female prisoner to solitary confinement in the Damon Prison in northern Israel.

According to the Israel Prison Service (IPS, also known by the Hebrew acronym Shabas), the prisoner who was sent to solitary confinement had attempted to set her cell on fire.

In recent days, the tension between the security prisoners and the IPS has increased due to the transfers of prisoners, alongside the growing tensions in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Sources within the IPS say there is intelligence that leads them to believe that the security prisoners - a term used to describe Palestinians suspected of terror offenses - are planning to violate orders and hard prison personnel.

The Palestinian Prisoner's Society on Tuesday issued a statement saying: "The punitive actions taken in the Demon prison will have consequences in all prisons. The situation is getting worse as of the measures taken by the fascist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. The Israeli government bears full responsibility for the situation and its consequences."

Tuesday's escalations come after dozens of security prisoners from the Ketziot, Ofer and Megido prisons were transferred Saturday to solitary confinement after they celebrated the deadly shooting attack outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem.

The inmates in two cells in Megiddo Prison found out about the terror attack, which left seven dead and three injured, on the news and promptly began celebrating. IPS officers arrived at the cells and evacuated 12 prisoners for solitary confinement, instigating riots that led to the punishment of 10 more Palestinians.