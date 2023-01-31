New Israeli Government to Determine Fate of West Bank Bedouin Village Slated for Eviction

Israel is expected to submit its response by Wednesday to the High Court of Justice regarding the petition to evacuate the Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar in the West Bank, after the government has already received eight extensions from the court to submit its reply.

The village has some 250 residents and is located east of Jerusalem near the Jewish town of Kfar Adumim, in Area C, the part of the West Bank under full Israeli civilian and military control. Demolition orders for the illegally built community have been issued many times over the years, but the government has avoided evacuating it because of pressure from the international community. Ahead of the expected Israeli response, 30 foreign diplomats visited Khan al-Ahmar on Monday, including representatives from the British, Irish and German consulates.

A number of senior ministers in the new government have openly called to demolish the community, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is also a minister in the Defense Ministry. Smotrich is one of the founders of the Regavim nonprofit organization, which submitted the present petition for the evacuation in 2019.

The Defense Ministry is responsible for filing the government’s response on such matters in the West Bank. Right wing figures promoting the evacuation see it as a strategic issue, both because the location of the village makes it difficult to expand the nearby Jewish settlements, and because it sits on the main road from Jerusalem to the Dead Sea, Route 1, which connects parts of the West Bank.

Open gallery view Smotrich at the meeting of the religious Zionist faction, on Monday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

In October, the High Court of Justice granted the state its eighth request in a decade to delay implementation of its commitment to evacuate the Bedouins from Khan al-Ahmar, until after the November 1 Knesset election. In September, the state was due to explain why it failed to evacuate the village, and claimed that a transition government should not deal with such an issue.

The High Court panel, headed by Justice Noam Sohlberg, called the request for another extension “extraordinary”; however, Sohlberg granted the state’s request, noting the court’s “displeasure,” and setting a new date – February 1, 2023, three months after the upcoming Knesset election.

During the past year, under the government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, an attempt was made to reach a compromise on the evacuation. The defense establishment promoted a plan that would allow residents to move and live about 500 meters from their present location. The proposed solution was raised at a meeting of the National Security Council in preparation for the response to the High Court – and the intention was to implement it gradually, and not to evacuate Khan al-Ahmar all at once. At the end of the meeting, the plan was leaked to Channel 12 News, and afterward it was revealed the proposal was blocked.

The present High Court petition filed by Regavim was preceded by a petition filed by Kfar Adumim, and the residents of Khan al-Ahmar filed their own counterpetition against their removal. In September 2018, the High Court of Justice denied the petition that had been filed by the residents – which in practice allowed the evacuation to continue – but the court did not rule it was required to remove them. After this ruling, the government announced its intention to resettle the Bedouin near the Palestinian village of Abu Dis just east of Jerusalem, but near a waste landfill.

The criticism of this plan said it ignored the needs of the residents of Khan al-Ahmar for grazing land for their flocks and cuts them off from their present “living space” and hostility exists between the residents of Abu Dis and Khan al-Ahmar. In April last year, National Missions Minister Orit Strock visited Khan al-Ahmar when she was just a Knesset member for the Religious Zionism party. After her visit, Strock said the residents must be evacuated to that location.

The land where Khan al-Ahmar sits today was confiscated from the residents of the Palestinian town of Anata for the construction of the city of Ma’aleh Adumim in the West Bank. It was declared state-owned land, which allows the government to legalize the structures there, if it so wishes. But a planning problem exists, too – over the years the government has told the court the community is too close to the main road.

After the expropriation, the land Khan al-Ahmar is on became part of the municipality of Kfar Adumim. The first court petition against Khan al-Ahmar was submitted in 2009 and concerned a limited number of buildings, including a school. Later, the state announced it planned on evacuating the community in its entirety.

After the High Court ruling in 2018 that allowed evacuating the village, about 40 demolition orders were issued for buildings there. The residents have proposed a number of plans over the years to legalize their status, via the Bimkom nonprofit group, but these plans have never been discussed. The residents are from the Jahalin Bedouin tribe, which was originally from the Negev, and they relocated to the West Bank in the 1950s. Aerial photographs and testimonies from residents show they moved around the Jerusalem and Jericho area, and they gradually settled down permanently – it seems around the 1970s. Khan al-Ahmar is only one of several communities of the tribe in the region.

Open gallery view The head of the European Union delegation to the West Bank, Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, during a visit to Khan Al-Ahmar, on Monday. Credit: AHMAD GHARABLI - AFP

Eid Abu Hamis, one of the leaders of the battle against the evacuation, said life in the shadow of the demolition orders has caused residents to live in crowdedness and avoid new construction. “We are living in one house like sardines. Me, my children and my grandchildren, but 800 meters from me [in Kfar Adumim] everyone lives in a house of their own. We are 14 people in a house of 120 square meters. It’s not okay that in Beit El, [where the offices of the Civil Administration are located] Ben-Gvir will decide. We need to sit people down and help them, they should come look at us in the eyes.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir demanded the evacuation of Khan al-Ahmar after the Or Haim illegal outpost was demolished, after it was established 10 days ago by a group of settlers on privately owned Palestinian land.

Open gallery view National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir at a press conference next to the police Commissioner, last week. Credit: Emil Salman

Architect Alon Cohen Lifshitz of the Bimkom organization said that the Jewish communities and outposts in the area also have unimplemented demolition orders issued against them. “In the area of Kfar Adumim and the outposts there are over 300 structures that were built illegally. 174 demolition orders have been issued, very few of them have been carried out, and in retrospect quite a few of them were legalized in approved plans. If Ben-Gvir says there needs to be equality before the law, then he should act to implement these orders."