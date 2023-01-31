Lawmaker Simcha Rothman, chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, submitted a bill on Monday that would severely limit Israeli workers' right to strike – a move that could alter the balance of power in Israel's economy.

Rothman, who is also closely involved in advancing the government's planned judicial overhaul, introduced the bill, which seeks to place severe restrictions on strikes by workers who provide essential services like electricity and water, railroads, buses, airports and seaports, health services, the stock exchange and the Bank of Israel.

Rothman (Religious Zionism) had submitted similar bills in the past that were never passed into law, but with his now being chairman of the powerful Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, and a key player in the governing coalition, this may be possible.

Among other provisions, the bill would make any sympathy strike – one not directly connected to a labor dispute at the striking workplace – a wildcat strike that is afforded no legal protections, unless it was approved by a secret ballot of the union’s members in which at least half the members voted. This provision is meant to prevent the Histadrut labor federation from joining the battle against the legal overhaul by organizing nationwide strikes.

Open gallery view Demonstration against the government's planned judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv, last week. Credit: Itay Ron

“It won’t happen,” Histadrut Chairman Arnon Bar-David said of Rothman’s bill. “This is another attempt by extremists to undermine workers’ status in Israel and crush one of democracy’s fundamental socioeconomic rights. Exercising the right to strike is one of the main tools for protecting the economy’s weaker groups.

“I won’t let anyone harm workers,” he added. “I’ve been known to deal with this delusional threat in the past and I don’t recommend testing me this time.”

In recent weeks, many have urged Bar-David to join the battle against the legal overhaul. He is considered a powerful player in the economy who could influence the government’s policies by threatening an economy-wide strike.

He has refused so far because he hopes to negotiate a new collective agreement for public-sector workers, whose salaries were frozen during the coronavirus crisis. He is seeking raises of 10 percent or more, and has already had several meetings on the issue with Finance Ministry officials, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

He also thinks it would be hard to mobilize the unions against the planned legal overhaul since many union members support the government. Nevertheless, he is expected to use the threat of joining the battle against the legal overhaul to wrest additional concessions on the new wage agreement.

For now, Smotrich and Bar-David enjoy a good relationship, but the negotiations will inevitably hit snags. That’s why Rothman – a member of Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party – is playing bad cop. If the negotiations hit an impasse or Bar-David tries to use the Histadrut to torpedo the legal reform, Rothman’s bill will move forward. It’s the gun placed on the table in the first act, and it’s not clear when it will be fired.

Open gallery view Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Histadrut Chairman Arnon Bar-David. Credit: Histadrut spokesperson

Rothman's bill states that if a labor dispute arises in connection with an essential service, the union must first try to resolve it through a mediator appointed by either the labor minister or the head of the National Economic Council. In addition, the Knesset would be able to delay the strike for 30 days, until an arbitrator has made a ruling.

It would even be able to stop a strike entirely if it would disrupt a vital interest, cause exceptional economic damage, severely disrupt the public’s daily life or endanger the public welfare.

This is a very broad definition that could cover virtually any strike of essential services. Coupled with the restriction on sympathy strikes, it greatly reduces the Histadrut’s ability to employ its power, especially for strikes not connected to a specific dispute. It also thereby dashes the hopes of anyone who thought the Histadrut might be able to stop the legal overhaul.

The bill, when combined with the government's legal overhaul and its moves to weaken public broadcasting, makes a three-pronged move to bolster the government’s power against three major centers of power: the judicial system, the media and the Histadrut.

The Histadrut says the strike bill will not pass because some members of the governing coalition remain strong supporters of organized labor, including Likud MKs Haim Katz and David Bitan and even Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

Histadrut officials said Levin voiced support for organized labor at a recent meeting with them, and also noted that his wife’s father was the late MK Yaakov Shamay, who for years headed the Likud party’s chapter of the Histadrut.

MK Gilad Kariv of the Labor party, and the Constitution Committee’s previous chairman, said the bill “completely destroys workers’ right to strike. This is one more reminder among many that everything happening in the Constitution Committee now is just stage one of a long-term plan to turn Israel into the Kohelet Policy Forum’s country. A country in which every man is a wolf to other men and every group is a wolf to other groups.”