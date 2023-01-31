Israeli High-tech Employees Protest Judiciary Overhaul for Second Consecutive Week

For the second week in a row, about 200 employees at several Israeli high-tech companies and startups demonstrated on Tuesday against the government's plan of judiciary overhaul.

Blocking the traffic on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, the protesters held up banners that said: "Save the startup nation" and "No checks, no balances." Contrary to police instructions, they plan to march to the central Ibn Gabirol Street.

High-tech employees demonstrate on Kaplan Street, on Tuesday. Credit: Corin Degani

Tuesday's demonstration comes exactly a week after the first one, when high-tech and startup employees protested near the Sarona complex in Tel Aviv. Since then, the so-called "high-tech protest" has spread to 16 different location all over Israel, including Herzliya, Haifa and the northern Israeli city of Yokne’am.

On Monday, 50 former officials from the economics, energy, commerce, and trade ministries warn that the impact of the government’s plan to weaken Israel’s judiciary will be felt "first and foremost" in the high-tech sector.

In recent weeks, demonstrations against the government and its plans to weaken the judiciary system gained momentum and enjoyed wide public support across Israeli cities, including in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Jerusalem and Be’er Sheva.

Last Saturday, for the fourth consecutive week, the main demonstration was held on Kaplan Street in central Tel Aviv where about 60,000 rallied and marched through nearby streets. The protest began with a moment of silence in light of the shooting attacks in East Jerusalem. A smaller protest was led at the same time by the Movement for Quality Government in Habima Square.

In a major milestone for the organizers of the demonstrations, a few hundred Orthodox Jewish demonstrators also marched through Tel Aviv, carrying banners and chanting. They arrived later due to Shabbat and held their own moment of silence before beginning their demonstration.

Earlier on Friday, a protest convoy set out from the Latrun Interchange on Route 1 and drove to the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, led by activists from the Democracy Now movement. Leading public figures such as former Justice Minister Dan Meridor, Rabbi Benny Lau and Rabbi Noa Sattath addressed the crowds that gathered there.

“We're obligated to express our protest when democracy is under attack,” said the organizers. “We'll not stand aside while this criminal government advances a coup that'll turn Israel into Hungary.”