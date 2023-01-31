Israeli defense officials warn that military officers are reluctant to voice professional opinions that are opposed to those of the government, especially those held by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich.

According to a senior official, the current discourse between the political and security echelons is not as open as it used to be, and "it's much harder to express a sharp and clear stance." The official added that this is due to fear of "being turned into a punching bag" in the hands of politicians on social media and in media outlets.

A recently-retired senior security official told Haaretz that there is a "very serious problem of government officials getting involved in military issues, and the more this is happening, the more the problem will escalate into a strategic threat."

According to the official, in the past "there was no such impatience toward security officials, but now the situation is different. Throughout the discussions there's an unhealthy tension and a fear of being mocked. There's also a fear that it'll be leaked to embarrass us," the official said.

Former IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, this month.

According to senior sources who have participated in recent security cabinet meetings, non-government officials who are close to the ministers ask defense officials to convey the ministerial position in the discussions. "They're causing defense officials to feel as if any other position except that which is expected of them will mark them as opposing the government," one of the sources said.

Another senior source even warned that "The Yom Kippur War may repeat itself if the culture of discourse between the political and defense echelons won't be clean and open." According to him, defense officials worry that if their position contradicts the ministers' or turns out to be flawed, they will suffer a "humiliating public imposition of responsibility" by the ministers.

The sources added that the growing worry among defense officials stems from the criticism that ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir voiced recently toward them. One of the cases that raised concern among the officers was Ben-Gvir's reaction to the prison sentence handed down to Givati Brigade soldier Yair Levy, who told left-wing activists in Hebron that "Ben-Gvir is going to bring order," and threatened to beat one of them while shouting "Leftists, I will break your face."

At the time, Ben-Gvir wrote on his Twitter account that "sending a soldier to prison for 10 days just because he said 'Ben-Gvir will bring order here' is crossing a red line and conveying a message [that it's ok to] harm IDF soldiers ... We need to support the fighters and not weaken them. IDF soldiers are our defenders and we will protect them. It's time!"

At the time, former IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi saw in these statements a blatant interference of the political echelon in the decisions of the security establishment, and emphasized that "political interference in the IDF harms the army's ability to carry out its tasks, and its legitimacy." Ben-Gvir chose to respond to the Chief of Staff's words, calling his words a "political statement."

"I would expect the Chief of Staff not to make political statements, just as he demanded of the soldier. I have no intention to intervene in [the soldier's] punishment, but the policy will have to change," Ben-Gvir said at the time.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, at the scene of the shooting attack in Neveh Yaakov, last week.

Another example the officers mentioned is the harsh criticism that Ben-Gvir voiced toward Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, after the attack in the Neveh Yaakov neighborhood in Jerusalem last weekend.

Ben-Gvir addressed the media on Saturday and attacked the attorney general, saying that she prevented him from ordering the sealing of the assailant's house in the A-Tor neighborhood in East Jerusalem ahead of its demolition, thus contradicting his and Prime Minister's Benjamin Netanyahu's position.

"I was amazed to find out that there are dozens of houses that can be demolished," Ben-Gvir said. "To my astonishment, to this moment the attorney general doesn't allow us to seal the house … I've demanded several steps that have to be carried out, and I hope they will not encounter difficulties." he added.

In an unusual step, shortly before his retirement Kochavi spoke with Netanyahu and expressed concern about the expected transfer of powers from the military to Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, about which he was first informed by the media.

Kochavi said in the conversation that these moves could significantly change the face of the IDF and called on Netanyahu to discuss the matter with officials and to hear the army's position before making a final decision.

In response to the Chief of Staff's words, Smotrich wrote on social media that "those who want to keep the IDF united as the people's army, in consensus and outside of politics, should enact a minimum ten-year cooling-off period for chiefs of staff."

Nevertheless, a senior security source who spoke to Haaretz emphasized that a certain tension between the security and political echelons is nothing new. This tension, he says, in most cases is even "healthy," in the sense that it reflects a certain hesitancy by both parties to accept the other's position outright.

"It was never easy to stand up to [the political echelon], but in the security establishment they always conveyed the assessment of the situation and presented the professional position on every issue," he said.

"In the previous government, there were quite a few disagreements between the security establishment and the political echelon, but the discourse was open, and the political echelon was the one that made the final decision," he added.

On the other hand, he said, today "the atmosphere is much tenser. Senior security officials carefully consider their words and the way they present their position for fear that tomorrow things will be leaked and they will be labeled as someone who is acting against the will of the government for extraneous considerations. This is a dangerous situation."