Israeli Army Arrests Member of Jenin's Freedom Theater General Assembly

Yahya Zubeidi, a member of the general assembly of the Freedom Theater in the Jenin refugee camp, was arrested Sunday by Israeli forces while passing through a temporary military checkpoint on the way back from Jericho to Jenin, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

IDF spokesperson said that Zubeidi was arrested "near Jericho on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activity, and was handed over to the security establishment for further investigation."

The theater spokesmen issued a statement yesterday following Zubeidi's arrest, stating that he was arrested by the army on his way back to Jericho while passing through a flyby checkpoint.

Zubeidi's relatives confirmed details of the arrest to the Al Quds newspaper, and claimed that "he was arrested after handing over his ID card at the checkpoint, and was transferred to another location."

Zubeidi's arrest comes five days after the IDF's operation in the Jenin refugee camp which resulted in the deaths of ten Palestinians.

According to Palestinian sources, Zubeidi has been involved since 2019 in the promoting and running the theater within the camp, a role he took on following the arrest of his brother Zakariya, who was formerly the commander of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Jenin, and is currently jailed in Israel following his attempted escape from the Gilboa prison.

Another brother, Daoud Zubeidi, was injured in a shootout with Israeli forces in Jenin last May, and died two days later in a hospital in Haifa. In an interview with Palestinian media, Yahya Zubeidi blamed Israel for the death of his brother.

44-year-old Yahya Zubeidi was arrested for the first time in April 2002, and was sentenced to 16 years in prison for terror offenses and for belonging to the military wing of the Islamic Jihad. He was released in 2018, and a year later joined the general assembly of the theater to fill the place left by his brother Zakaria who was imprisoned.

In January 2022, Yahya came out against Fatah in an interview with the Palestinian news agency Shehab claiming "that they did not provide any aid or support to Zakaria, and they should learn about the resistance from [head of the military wing of Hamas] Mohammed Deif."

In September 2022, IDF forces arrested Bilal al-Saadi, chairman of the Freedom Theater in Jenin, who is still in custody as of today. The Freedom Theater was founded in 1990 by Arna Mer-Khamis. In 2002, in the midst of the second intifada, it was shut down and destroyed by IDF forces.

In 2006, the theater was rebuilt by Arna's son, Juliano Mer-Khamis, who was murdered in Jenin in 2011. The purpose of the theater is to allow Palestinian youth and children to express themselves through art and learn acting. Before he was murdered, Juliano Mer-Khamis established an international council that supports the theater's activities, and among its prominent members are philosopher Judith Butler and writer Elias Khoury.