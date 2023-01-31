Israel Signals to Iran That It’s in Sync With Washington and Isn’t Afraid of a Clash

Three recent airstrikes against Iranian targets in less than 48 hours have been attributed to Israel. In one case, a target inside Iran was hit: a weapons production facility in Isfahan. Subsequently, arms convoys from Iran were attacked twice, on the Syrian side of the Syria-Iraq border.

Most of the media attention focused on the attack on Iranian soil, in which self-exploding (“kamikaze”) drones were used. But it and the two massive airstrikes on the weapons convoys show that Israel is stepping up its activity against Iran, which is neither limited to the fight against the nuclear program nor focused on the territory of a specific country in the region.

The policy shift, it must be noted, began during the time of the previous government. In the past, two types of Israeli attacks were identified: sabotage and assassinations inside Iran related to the country’s nuclear program on one hand and on the other, efforts to keep Iran from distributing weapons to terrorist and guerrilla organizations throughout the Middle East and subsequently from establishing military bases in other countries. During Naftali Bennett’s term as prime minister, it was decided to erase the separation between the two categories: Last year foreign media outlets reported at least three Israeli attacks – one drone strike, one multirotor drone strike and one assassination – directed against targets inside Iran itself, not all of them nuclear-related.

On Saturday night a missile factory in Isfahan was bombed by self-exploding drones. The sophisticated attack, which presumably required “feet on the ground” inside Iran, happened while Israel’s security cabinet was meeting in Tel Aviv to decide on measures (most of them pointless) in response to the murder the previous evening of seven civilians by a Palestinian gunman in Jerusalem’s Neveh Yaakov neighborhood. As usual, Israel’s security operations extend to distant arenas and combine high-tech with low-tech. The use of intelligence and advanced technology continued over the next two days, with the strikes on truck convoys near the Boukamal crossing, on the Iran-Iraq border, one Sunday and a second at noon Monday.

Based on past attacks in the area, two assumptions can be made. One, that the goal is to prevent the smuggling of arms whose final destination is mainly Hezbollah in Lebanon, which needs precision-guided missiles and advanced air defense systems from Iran. And two, that the circle was closed quickly: The decision to strike – twice – was taken as soon as there was reliable intelligence on the trucks’ location. At the same time, Israel is signaling to Iran that it is not afraid to expand and intensify the military friction.

Another dimension in this war of messages is the American component. The first two strikes took place while CIA head William Burns was in Israel. The third happened shortly before Antony Blinken’s arrival. When questioned by journalists about the attacks after he landed, the secretary of state said he had nothing to add. He did, however, stress the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security.

While the U.S. did not carry out the strikes, as sources in Washington were careful to make clear in leaks to the American media, it is hard to believe that the new government in Israel would have risked embarrassing its guests by bombing Iranian targets without prior coordination with them. The three strikes, it must be said, came a few days after the completion of a joint air exercise involving large numbers of American forces, some of which were deployed in Israeli territory.

All of these moves signal to Iran that the United States and Israel are largely coordinated. They do not herald an imminent U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear sites. (There is no agreement on this, and in any event Israel is not yet operationally ready). But the American willingness to train together and refusal to denounce the Israeli strikes reflect the current tack of the Biden administration: holding Israel close to the chest, in the hope that it won’t drag America into unnecessary adventures, and demonstrating patience for Israel’s initiatives in the face of Iran’s behavior. Tehran hasn’t made any new friends in the West in recent months with its refusal to rejoin the nuclear agreement, the brutal suppression of the hijab protest and, in particular, its increased aid to Russia in the form of drones for the war in Ukraine.

Open gallery view A technician working at the Uranium Conversion Facility just outside the city of Isfahan, Iran, in 2007. Iran has dozens of nuclear facilities across the country. Credit: Vahid Salemi/AP

Iran, which blamed Israel for the recent attacks, also added, as usual, a threat of retaliation, and specifically mentioned the possibility of hitting Israeli ships. This is not by chance: About three years ago there were reports of a series of Israeli attacks in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea that damaged Iranian ships trying to smuggle fuel to Syria, with the aim of transferring the profits from the transactions to Hezbollah. Iran responded with several strikes on civilian ships with partial Israeli ownership in the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean. After the retaliatory attacks, the impression was created that Israel reconsidered its moves and ended its strikes on Iranian ships.

In any event, it is clear that Iran intends to respond to the latest incidents. This war will continue, on various fronts and with various means, but for now at fairly low intensity.