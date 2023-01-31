Israel Bar Association Head Expected to Resign After Claims of Indecent Acts, Sources Say

Avi Himi, the head of the Israel Bar Association, plans on resigning in the next few days, sources close to him told Haaretz on Tuesday morning after speaking with Himi. Channel 13 News reported on Monday that Himi committed an indecent act last year during a video call with a female lawyer who was seeking his support for her appointment as a judge.

Himi reportedly pulled down his pants during the call and touched himself. The female lawyer recorded the video conversation and a copy of the recording is in the station’s possession, Channel 13 said.

The incident occurred last year, after the female lawyer asked Himi for a recommendation, said Channel 13. Shortly after the incident, Himi changed how he related to the woman and sent her more personal messages, and then told her that he had sent a letter of recommendation in support of her being appointed to the bench.

Himi told people close to him on Tuesday that his actions were made with full consent and with no quid pro quo. Himi was scheduled to give a speech on Tuesday evening at the ceremony for new lawyers who passed the bar, but he cancelled his participation.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday responding to the report, Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli called on Himi to resign. She wrote that Himi did not “deny [doing] sexual acts with a woman whose professional fate was in his hands. Even if it's ‘consensual’ … this is sexual exploitation and abuse of his power and position. All the more so if there was no consent. He should resign and go home.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also called on Himi to resign. “Himi, who took upon himself in recent weeks the role of preacher of national morality, needs to undergo a deep soul-searching and as a first step, to immediately announce his resignation.”

In an interview with Channel 13 anchor Ayala Hasson that was broadcast Monday, Himi, who has been prominent in the protests against the government’s plans of judiciary overhaul, replied: “Do I need to comment on what I do or don’t do with someone by consent? I don’t understand this. … Report what you want.”

Also on Monday, Himi told Haaretz that the accusations are “just part of the poison machine of someone working to advance a government coup,” a reference to the plans to curb the judiciary.

"We witness again the dangerous manner in which desperate politicians are working without any limits to trample anyone whose opinion is different from theirs. I've taken and [now] take into account that instead of dealing with my positions, they'll try to hurt me personally and that’s a price I'm very much willing to pay with great love. Slander will not discourage me, and I'll continue to act with full force against a government coup that's seeking to smash Israeli democracy,” Himi said.