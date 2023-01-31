Haaretz - back to home page
Israel Advances Law Revoking Citizenship of Terrorists Who Get Palestinian Funding

New bill, allowing interior minister to rescind the citizenship or residency of anyone who gets money from the PA, passed its first reading by 89 votes to 8

Noa Shpigel
וועדה תיקון פקודת המשטרה
New Likud MK Ofir Katz in the Knesset last week.Credit: Danny Shem-Tov, Knesset Spokesperson's Office
Israel’s parliament voted on Monday night in favor of a bill that would rescind the citizenship or residency permit of any terrorist who receives financial reward from the Palestinian Authority. The bill, which was put forward by members of the governing coalition and the opposition, was passed in its first reading by a vote of 89 Knesset members in favor, with just eight voting against.

According to the bill, anyone sentenced to jail time for their part in terrorist activity who receives funding from the Palestinian Authority is liable to have their Israeli citizenship or residency revoked and will be exiled to the Palestinian territories – the West Bank or the Gaza Strip. The proposal states that the process will include “checks and balances” to ensure that the rights of the person in question are not violated.

The proposal would allow the interior minister to inform the intended subject of the order that the State of Israel plans on asking the Court for Administrative Affairs to revoke his or her citizenship and the court will be obligated to respond within 30 days. If the court allows the state of revoke or suspend the subject’s citizenship or residency permit, the interior minister will inform the subject and afford them an opportunity to appeal. In addition, the bill stipulates that anyone who receives funding from the PA cannot be left without citizenship or status because of the revocation of his or her Israeli residency permit.

At a meeting of the special committee established to advance the bill, chairman Ofir Katz said, “Make no mistake about it. As far as we are concerned, it doesn’t matter it we’re talking about a terrorist organization or a lone attacker. I promise the bereaved families that the law will be passed and justice will be done here.”

