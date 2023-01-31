U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Tuesday morning in Jerusalem with representatives of Israeli civil society organizations, who have come under growing attacks since the formation of the new far-right government.

U.S. embassy sources in Israel said it was rare, if not unprecedented, for America’s top diplomat to meet with civil society leaders in a democratic country and that Blinken had wanted to convey a message of solidarity with those fighting in Israel for equality, minority rights and Jewish-Arab shared society.

Blinken met with “emerging leaders” in five organizations, the best known among them IGY, a group that assists and advocates for young members of the LGBTQ community. The participants did not include any leaders of anti-occupation organizations or any other groups affiliated with the political left.

According to embassy sources, dozens of organizations were considered before the final list of five was drawn up.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who heads the far-right Religious Zionism party, has referred to human rights organizations as Israel’s biggest “existential threat” and has said it was time for the government to seize their funding and take legal action against them.

The new government has also threatened to impose a tax on donations from foreign governmental entities to civil society organizations. Human rights organizations, which rely on such donations, would be most affected by such a tax.

Before sitting down with the participants, Blinken told members of the press he believed civil society organizations were vital to a healthy society.

“For those of us in government, civil society plays an absolutely critical role,” he said. “They are our north star, keeping us focused and honest when it comes to making sure we’re adhering to the principles we’ve all established and reminding us what’s truly important, which is to try to make sure that each of us is treated with the dignity we deserve.”

He said his mission was “to hear about what you’re doing, the challenges you’re facing and seeing how we can partner together.”

The event was held in FeelBeit, an arts and culture center located on the boundary of Jewish West Jerusalem and Arab East Jerusalem. Its mission is bringing together Jews and Arabs from both parts of the city. Blinken referred to it as a “sanctuary.”

Open gallery view U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Israeli emerging leaders at Feel Beit, an Israeli-Palestinian art and culture collective in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Credit: POOL/ REUTERS

Participating in this unusual gathering with the U.S. secretary of state were Yaari Bar Tal, a counselor at Israel Gay Youth (IGY); Ryan Levin, director of strategic partnerships at Netzach, a network of schools that aims to prepare ultra-Orthodox youth for university studies; Waseem Abu Salem, CEO of Loop, an organization dedicated to preparing Arab youths for integration in the Israeli high-tech industry; Nitzan Shauloff, Negev communities manager for Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM), an organization that assists people with disabilities; and Daphna Goldschmidt-Cohen, director of programming at the Regional Organization for Peace, Economics and Security, a new organization seeking to promote Israeli-Arab peace through people-to-people programs.

The participants met with Blinken for about half an hour before he departed for his next meeting in Ramallah with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. His meeting with the young civil society leaders was closed to the press, but the participants were encouraged to brief reporters afterward.

Bar Tal, from the LGBTQ youth organization, said she told the secretary of state that members of her community were feeling under growing threat these days “as the discourse about gay rights in Israel has grown more and more violent.”

“We shared our concern that everywhere around the world where democracy is under threat or being weakened, the LGBTQ community is the first to feel it,” she said.

According to Bar Tal, Blinken expressed “deep empathy” with her and asked how the United States might be able to help. She said that the secretary of state did not say in so many words that he was deeply concerned about the future of civil society in Israel or about the LGBTQ community in particular, “but that was the undertone.”

Levin, from the Haredi school network, said that Blinken told the meeting participants “very unequivocally” that he considered civil society organizations to be an “indispensable” part of society. He said that the new Israeli government, which had pledged extra funding to many Haredi schools that refused to teach core subjects, represented a major setback for organizations like his.