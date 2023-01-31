From Hair-straightening to Dialysis: What Sent 26 Israeli Women to the Hospital?

When Ronit (not her real name) began suffering from stomachaches, vomiting, weakness and shortness of breath, she never imagined she’d end up in the hospital that day with kidney failure and need dialysis. She certainly didn’t guess that the reason was the chemical hair-straightening she had done at a salon the day before.

Since 2019, 26 Israeli women and girls have been hospitalized for kidney failure following hair-straightening, including a 13-year-old girl and a woman 15 weeks pregnant. A 42-year-old woman who had been hospitalized for kidney failure after hair-straightening had the procedure done again and wound up back in the hospital. Some of these patients needed dialysis.

Some people argue that 26 instances of kidney failure aren’t representative, that thousands of Israeli women have their hair chemically straightened every year without incident. My reply: Kidney failure requiring dialysis is a life-threatening illness.

The women I’ve treated as a nephrologist at an Israeli hospital would all say they wouldn’t wish this trauma on anyone. Women shouldn’t have to pay such a price for a cosmetic treatment.

Open gallery view Too much glyoxylic acid in the treatment can prove toxic. Credit: Regina Erofeeva/Shutterstock

The chemical that started it all

In the 2000s, media reports began cropping up about symptoms caused by hair-straightening products containing formalin (formaldehyde). The complaints came mostly from hairstylists who inhaled the smoke in the process.

Inhalation was said to cause irritation of the nose, throat, lungs and eyes, rashes on the face, shortness of breath and pulmonary edema – too much fluid in the lungs. So for more than a decade now, products containing formalin have been banned around the world, including in Israel. Still, the danger hasn't disappeared.

Hair-straightening products contain glyoxylic acid, which is absorbed into the bloodstream because the scalp is rich in blood vessels. Some of the women hospitalized had small wounds on their scalp, which increases absorption – so never do a hair-straightening if you have wounds on your scalp.

When the glyoxylic acid passes from the blood into liver tissue, it breaks down into oxalic acid and calcium oxalate, which returns to the bloodstream and is excreted in urine. This is a natural process; normally it doesn’t harm kidney cells. But exposure to particularly high doses of glyoxylic acid can cause kidney failure – basically glyoxylic acid poisoning.

Kidney biopsies from women who suffered kidney failure after hair-straightening revealed calcium-oxalate residue in their kidney cells. Only dialysis could remove the toxin from the blood and enable faster healing, or at least a reduction of the kidney damage.

In a case from 2021, a 3-year-old girl tried to drink from a bottle of hair-straightening product. She didn’t swallow all the bitter liquid, leaving her with severe kidney failure and dialysis – but not death.

This month, in the wake of these serious incidents, the Health Ministry revoked the licenses for hair-straightening products that contain glyoxylic acid and have a pH, an acidic one, below 4. In the scale from 0 to 14, 7 would be neutral.

Unfortunately, the information on the labels isn’t always credible. For example, a label in Israel said the product contained no formalin and was only 2 percent glyoxylic acid. In a test last year, the product contained formalin and was 26.8 percent glyoxylic acid.

In recent years, aside from two cases reported in Egypt, the only instances of poisoning from hair-straightening around the world occurred in Israel.

Are Israeli women’s livers somehow different? Is the gene that breaks down glyoxylic acid a little lazy in Israeli women? In Israel is there a correlation between the genetic condition hyperoxaluria (which causes excessive production of oxalate in the urine) and the calcium-oxalate residues in these patients?

And in the future, can such patients be offered the same type of medication that's prescribed for pH 3 hyperoxaluria? It may be years before the medical world can give answers.

If you want to have your hair chemically straightened, remember that some products are safer for the kidneys. They don’t contain glyoxylic acid, they have a pH above 4, and they have valid licenses from the Health Ministry.

Before visiting the salon, check with your stylist to ensure that the product contains no dangerous ingredients and has a valid license from the ministry. And make sure your scalp has no wounds whatsoever.

Dr. Meital Keidar heads the pediatric nephrology service at Wolfson Medical Center near Tel Aviv.