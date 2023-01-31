Education Minister to Appoint Researcher From Right-wing Think Tank Kohelet to Senior Post

Israel's Education Minister Yoav Kisch announced Wednesday that he will appoint Avital Ben Shelomo, a researcher for the right-wing think tank Kohelet Policy Forum, to the position of deputy director general of the Education Ministry.

According to Kisch's statement, Ben Shelomo will lead the “managerial autonomy” in the ministry, in which she is expected to act to expand the authority of school principals – including matters concerning the process of firing teachers and weakening teachers' unions.

Open gallery view Avital Ben Shelomo, researcher for right-wing think tank Kohelet Policy Forum, in 2019.

Ben-Shelomo was the coordinator of research and policy at the Coalition for Autonomy in Education, an umbrella organization founded at the end of 2018 and run by the Kohelet Forum. The group, which works to reduce the power of teachers' unions, wants to promote greater budgetary autonomy for schools so they can compensate teachers as they see appropriate. In addition, the group proposes changing the way teachers are employed, so it will be easier to fire them.

Six months ago, Ben-Shelomo said at a conference in the Knesset on the topic of flexibility in employing teachers, held by a number of Knesset members, including MK Simcha Rothman of Religious Zionism and Moshe Tur-Paz of opposition leader Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party, that "there is no one in the education system who can't point to these [bad] teachers."

“We just need flexibility and authority for principals. Those individual best teachers must be rewarded, those few teachers who are ruining the school need to be removed. This will make a huge change, influence all the teachers in between,” Ben-Shelomo said.

Last summer, at the height of the negotiations between the Finance Ministry and the Israel Teachers' union, the organization in which Ben-Shelomo worked accused the union of “opposing granting raises to outstanding teachers, opposing firing bad teachers, opposing reducing the salary gaps between young and veteran teachers, opposing expanding the authority of principals and fighting to preserve the inflexible and distorted employment conditions that do not allow the education system to make progress and improve.”

Another statement from the organization released last summer said “the existing wage scale is based on seniority, and not on the added value the teacher brings with her … Principals must be allowed to use managerial judgment and flexibility, reward successful and dedicated teachers, as well as teachers in subjects in high demand.”

In addition, the organization wants to promote the opening of the education market, so local governments and nonprofit groups will be able to found schools and receive full funding from the government “on the condition they meet the criteria that apply to state schools.” The group also wants to allow parents to choose the educational framework for their children.