Blinken Warned Netanyahu: Don't Become Orbán. Will He Listen?

On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was seen standing reluctantly next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, listening to a barrage of predictable clichés about the “unbreakable bonds,” “shared values” and brotherhood between Israel and the United States. It was almost a “Blink twice if you’re being held hostage or under duress” moment.

A month after the formation of a right-wing government in Jerusalem, it is safe to assume that the Israeli premier’s office was the last place Blinken wanted to be, and the last place U.S. President Joe Biden needed his secretary of state to visit.

In the short to medium term, the Americans are focused on the Ukraine-Russia war. Longer term, the grand strategy, alliance management and geopolitical challenges are with China and the Pacific Rim, not Judea and Samaria. As far as the Biden administration is concerned, it would like nothing more than for Israel to disappear from the front or opinion pages of The New York Times, The Washington Post and TV news cycles.

Most of all, the administration’s foreign policy and defense ecosystem doesn’t want Israel, whether in the Palestinian or the Iranian context, to creep up to the top page or screen of the PDB – the President’s Daily Brief, the intelligence summary that the director of National Intelligence produces for the president every morning. In terms of foreign policy, the United States wants stability and a lowering of the temperature – two things it is doubtful Israel will provide.

But there Blinken was, facing the convergence of a political and constitutional democratic crisis inside Israel threatening the “shared values”; a conflagration in the West Bank that could easily escalate and spiral out of control; and Israel’s reported drone attack on an Iranian missile production plant in Isfahan. Within a month, a focal point the U.S. was hoping would not become a distraction has superimposed itself on Washington’s agenda.

This was further emphasized Monday in Washington, where King Abdullah of Jordan is in town. He described a dour state of affairs, asking the Americans to prevent a change in the status quo on the Temple Mount (the Jerusalem site sacred to both Jews and Muslims) and imploring them to exert pressure on Israel to avoid the collapse of the Palestinian Authority.

There is a fundamental gap between American and Israeli positions on Iran, despite similar-sounding statements based on never allowing Tehran to develop a nuclear bomb – a policy Biden has pledged on numerous occasions, as have Israeli prime ministers since Yitzhak Rabin in the early 1990s.

The United States promises to prevent Iran from getting the military nuclear option, but it can tolerate, however uneasily, a “threshold state” Iran (which has the capability to produce a bomb but hasn’t yet taken the final steps to do so). Israel proclaims that it cannot and will not.

With the Iran nuclear deal (aka the JCPOA) off the table and all but null and void, the Americans want to avoid escalation while Israel may have other ideas. Furthermore, Israeli hints about how closely coordinated it is with the United States may not be something Washington wants at this point.

As for Israeli activity against the nonnuclear dimensions of Iran’s regional policies – primarily missile and drone development, and destabilizing the sponsorship of proxy terror organizations in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and the Gaza Strip – the U.S. always supported that. Indeed, when the nuclear deal was signed in 2015, then-President Barack Obama was understanding of activities against the nonnuclear aspects, after being criticized that the agreement failed to address them.

The United States understands the parameters and scope of Israeli policy, but does not want to be seen as complicit in the execution of it. The Biden administration knows that Israeli backsliding from democracy and escalation in the West Bank would make it increasingly difficult and untenable to support Israel on international forums, whether that be the UN Security Council or International Criminal Court and International Court of Justice in The Hague.

For the Americans, what is at stake here is not a specific policy difference but the concept of “shared values” at the very core of U.S.-Israel relations. That is why erosion of democracy and increased friction in the West Bank are seen from an American perspective as two sides of the same Israeli government coin.

When Blinken remarked Monday that “the vibrancy of Israel’s civil society has been on full display of late,” he was clearly alluding to the mass demonstrations and plethora of petitions from various segments of Israeli society against Netanyahu’s regime-transforming plan. Such change requires a consensus, he politely advised.

He then listed core democratic principles, essentially enumerating what the United States is concerned about. This list is exactly the “shared values” that America and Israel have in common. Blinken was diplomatic, mild and reserved in tone and choice of language, but his message was unequivocally clear: The United States is growing increasingly uncomfortable with what it is seeing in Israel.

“The commitment of people in both our countries to make their voices heard, to defend their rights, is one of the unique strengths of our democracies,” he said. “Throughout the relationship between our countries, what we come back to time and again is that it is rooted ... in shared values. That includes our support for core democratic principles and institutions, including respect for human rights, the equal administration of justice for all, the equal rights of minority groups, the rule of law, free press, a robust civil society.”

Blinken wouldn’t need to stress this following a visit to France or Canada.

Netanyahu’s goal was to reassure a skeptical U.S. administration that he is actually in charge, that he will steer Israel, that he will be the sole and final arbiter of policy.

He needed to alleviate U.S. tensions that far-right ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir will dictate an annexationist policy vis-à-vis the Palestinians, and further weaken the Palestinian Authority to the point of political, financial and security implosion.

He needed to explain that the regime-altering, Hungary-style “judicial reform” is merely a recalibration of relations between the powers of government and that he, not Justice Minister Yariv Levin, will define and set the course. Yet this was hardly credible on the day he was toying with legislation to circumvent the Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify thrice-convicted Arye Dery and have him in his government in defiance of the court’s ruling.

The United States is reaching the conclusion that when Netanyahu speaks of “two democracies,” he means himself and Donald Trump, or Viktor Orbán or Recep Tayyip Erdogan, not Joe Biden.

Allies don’t threaten each other, certainly not publicly. But Blinken’s mellow tone should not fool anyone. Translated from American diplospeak to plain English, his warning was loud and clear.