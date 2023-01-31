Blinken Meets With Israel’s Opposition Leader Lapid, Discusses Iran and Judicial Shakeup

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, as the top American diplomat continues his visit to the region.

Lapid, the former prime minister, said after the meeting that the two discussed “Israel’s security challenges, and necessary steps required to ensure Iran does not become a nuclear state.” The Yesh Atid chief also spoke on the two countries’ special relationship, saying that on top of the shared strategic interests between the two, U.S. and Israeli relations are first and foremost based on “shared values of democratic principles and preserving democratic institutions,” a likely jab at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government and its efforts to drastically change Israel’s judiciary.

Blinken has so far met with Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. He is set to travel later on Tuesday to the West Bank to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Blinken is the second senior U.S. official to visit Israel this month since U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s visit with Netanyahu and Herzog earlier in January. His visit also comes after an intense round of violence between Israelis and Palestinians that ended with a deadly IDF raid in Jenin last Thursday, and two separate terrorist attacks in East Jerusalem that left a total of seven Israelis dead and five wounded over the weekend.