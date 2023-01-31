Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Blinken Meets With Israel’s Opposition Leader Lapid, Discusses Iran and Judicial Shakeup

Former Prime Minister Yair Lapid hailed the U.S. and Israel’s ‘shared values of democratic principles and preserving democratic institutions,’ and thanked the Secretary of State for his long-standing support for the Jewish state

Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Opposition leader Yair Lapid on Tuesday.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Opposition leader Yair Lapid on Tuesday.Credit: Oz Schechter
Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, as the top American diplomat continues his visit to the region.

Lapid, the former prime minister, said after the meeting that the two discussed “Israel’s security challenges, and necessary steps required to ensure Iran does not become a nuclear state.” The Yesh Atid chief also spoke on the two countries’ special relationship, saying that on top of the shared strategic interests between the two, U.S. and Israeli relations are first and foremost based on “shared values of democratic principles and preserving democratic institutions,” a likely jab at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government and its efforts to drastically change Israel’s judiciary.

Blinken has so far met with Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. He is set to travel later on Tuesday to the West Bank to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Blinken is the second senior U.S. official to visit Israel this month since U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s visit with Netanyahu and Herzog earlier in January. His visit also comes after an intense round of violence between Israelis and Palestinians that ended with a deadly IDF raid in Jenin last Thursday, and two separate terrorist attacks in East Jerusalem that left a total of seven Israelis dead and five wounded over the weekend.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

הקלטות מעוז

Jewish Law Above All: Recordings Reveal Far-right MK's Plan to Turn Israel Into Theocracy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile