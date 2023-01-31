A Lesson in Democracy for Beginners

After intoning the standard "commitment-to-the-defense-of-Israel" and "Iran-Iran-Iran” lines came the part that Netanyahu had feared: Blinken didn’t spare the prime minister from citing any value, norm or principle that the U.S. government believes are facing a clear and present danger. And if these are the things that were said in public, one can only imagine what was said during the two men’s lengthy private conversation.

In the list of the two countries’ “shared interests and values,” Blinken named “support for core democratic principles and institutions, including respect for human rights, the equal administration of justice for all, the equal rights of minority groups, the rule of law, free press, a robust civil society.” It was a direct reference to all the elements of the self-coup that Netanyahu is carrying out in Israel.

Blinken also expressed his opinion that "that building consensus for new proposals is the most effective way to ensure they’re embraced, and that they endure.” These are exactly the same words used by the leaders of the opposition in Israel, the lawyers, the economists, the academics and the president. In short, there is no doubt where the U.S. government stands.

These are not the kinds of words that Blinken uses at the end of his meetings with decision-makers in London, Paris, Berlin or Ottawa. In those places, democracy is not being targeted by the government. There is no doubt about the durability of shared values. In those places, racists and homophobes are not lauded by the leaders of the state and awarded high government positions.

In the face of this stinging diplomatic slap, Netanyahu's remarks about "two strong democracies" sounded disconnected and implausible, just like his many other statements that frequently challenge the truth and any honest person’s perception of reality.

Blinken also related to the situation of the Palestinians in Israel and in the territories. Even in these matters, his words were sharper than what he ever saw fit to say to Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid when they faced similar situations. The characters of Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir were hovering over this part of Blinken’s remarks.

Diplomatic sources said it was all a kind of “softening up of the target” by artillery or the "knocking on the roof" by air force fighter jets before Netanyahu packs his suitcases full of dirty laundry to fly off to a meeting with President Joe Biden. Therefore, he may well discover there that the "40 years of friendship" with the president he has cherished is being pushed aside.

Bibi's core business

Whether it was his Monday’s meetings and the wave of attacks over the weekend, Netanyahu never loses sight of the core business at stake. Every day gives birth to another dirty trick, more shady business, another stinking exercise in the service of one criminal or another. This time it is a Dery Law 2.0 or 3.0, or who knows how many, that will prevent judicial review of ministerial appointments or dismissals (with the exception of the new competence law, on which the last word has not yet been said).

It’s been more than a month since the government was formed, and the abuse of the country’s basic laws never ceases. The new law is designed to bring Dery back into the government, as he himself has threatened: If not through the window, then through the door, and if not through the door, then through the ceiling. Dery, say political sources, is in a bitter, toxic, dangerous mood. He is demanding that Netanyahu exercise his right of return, and now!

Open gallery view Arye Dery in the Knesset on Monday Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The pressure being exerted on the prime minister by his poor "brother" is being compounded by the growing protests against the government’s attempt to weaken the Supreme Court. All this chaos is leaving its mark on Netanyahu. Insiders say that the appeals by the country’s leading economists, former Bank of Israel governors and now also former CEOs, are driving him out of his mind. He has been calling the country’s top economic officials asking them to issue letters of support and declare that the "reforms to strengthen democracy and restore governance" will not harm the economy. So far, it hasn’t worked.

What’s left for Netanyahu? To incite, as is his way, against the “left” and "the channels of propaganda" and accuse them of campaigning to destroy the economy. The Bibi-ist media is mobilized to spread the news, and the result: Journalists are attacked by a violent mob.