Blinken Warned Netanyahu of 'Orban Decay'. Will He Listen?
Antony Blinken was diplomatic, mild and reserved in tone and choice of language, but his message was unequivocally clear on Monday: America is growing increasingly uncomfortable with what it is seeing in Israel
On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was seen standing reluctantly next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, listening to a barrage of predictable clichés about the “unbreakable bonds,” “shared values” and brotherhood between Israel and the United States. It was almost a “Blink twice if you’re being held hostage or under duress” moment.
