There Is a Way to Halt Netanyahu's Judicial Coup

There is no government system that doesn’t have something that can be fixed or improved upon, including the legal system. But addressing a fundamental correction cannot be made by a government headed by a criminal defendant, and a coalition whose strongman is a convicted criminal.

This is also the reason I oppose proposals to conduct direct negotiations with the government. It will only provide legitimacy to the twisted and dangerous process. I’m not willing to pretend that what the government is advancing now is really a “legal reform.” This not a reform, just a criminal attempt by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Arye Dery to escape from their criminal troubles.

This is the reason I proposed to President Isaac Herzog last week to establish a presidential commission to examine the legal system and separation of powers. Such a presidential commission would earn the public’s trust, could fix what needs fixing, and most important – prevent the destruction of Israeli democracy.

To stop the devastating process led by the current government, the protest movement must define not just what it opposes, but also what is the alternative it is proposing. Effective protests don’t just say “no.” The most famous example of the modern era is the Great March on Washington during the civil rights movement in the 1960s. The march didn’t end in a show of rage or the shattering of the Lincoln Memorial – but in Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. It was a moment of pure leadership that joined together anger and hope. Our task is not just to say something bad is happening, but also to explain how we get out of it.

The present protest movement is the most crucial in Israeli history. It is not just a protest against government corruption, such as what led to the revolutionary change in government in 1977, or the social protest movement in 2011. It is a protest against those who are endangering our very existence.

If the government implements its plan to crush the legal system, the shock waves will pull apart the country from the inside: The economy will suffer greatly, Israeli society will be ripped to shreds, the international community will distance itself from us when it discovers we are no longer “the only democracy in the Middle East.” It will become harder and harder to convince our children to stay in a country that has turned its back on the values of its Declaration of Independence. I never took seriously the periodic cries warning of the “end of democracy,” but this time it’s for real: If the protests fail, Israel will come to the end of the period of democracy in its life.

In order for this not to happen, the hundreds of thousands of Israelis who went out into the streets need to know there is a way to stop the destruction. Hope will fuel the protest and lead it to grow and become stronger. The opposition needs to be fierce and uncompromising, but it needs to lead to a positive proposal. The presentation of a realistic solution will lead more and more people to come out to demonstrate and protest – and what is no less important – will enable decent people on the right to join the struggle.

A presidential commission will save our democracy from ruin. Instead of the insanity the government is leading, the commission will build a true, moderate and balanced reform, which will set the powers of the courts and strengthen the separation of powers. The presidential commission will listen equally to the government, courts, opposition and academia. It will conduct a transparent, time limited process and place a proposal for reform on the national agenda that will be above suspicion. The president is now considering the proposal. I hope he will say yes.

Yair Lapid previously served as Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, and is currently the opposition leader in the Knesset.