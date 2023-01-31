Wings of Hope: This Lone Vulture Has a Mission of a Lifetime

J64 gave us an irritated look. The griffon vulture didn’t try to free himself from the hands holding him, but waited for the furor around him to end. It was easy to imagine him silently cursing. The workers of the Gamla Nature Reserve weighed him, attached a new tag to his leg, took blood for testing, and examined his wings for the last time. Then they gently set him down and released him. The suspense and thrill were visible on everyone’s faces.

J64 cast an angry glance back, realized that the ordeal was over, and began beating his powerful wings. The first 10 meters were in a shambling run, and as I began to worry that he couldn’t fly anymore, he beat his wings once again, rose heavily about a meter off the ground, flew over the fence of the enclosure, and landed with a sort of sigh on a nearby rock.

Now he was free. Every now and then he spread his wings, as though to test them. A few moments later he leapt up and sat on the fence, then to the roof of the outdoor rehabilitation cage in which he had spent the past two weeks. He examined it from the outside, looking at the other eight vultures, his friends who remained inside.

The Nature and Parks Authority workers breathed in relief in those moments. They don’t give the vultures names so they don’t get emotionally attached. The giant vulture was known as J64, but it was easy to see that no poetic name was needed for the preserve’s employees to fall in love with the bird they had rescued from certain death a few weeks earlier.

Open gallery view J64 right after being released. Every now and then he spread his wings, as though to test them. Credit: Gil Eliyahu

The egg from which the bird hatched was laid at the zoological center in Ramat Gan three years ago, says Yigal Miller, the manager of programs for endangered raptors at the parks authority. From there, it was brought to the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo for incubation. When a vulture hatched, the decision was made to return him for his parents to raise. When he left the nest, he carried a transmitter attached to its back. He was released in the Golan Heights as part of efforts to restore the vulture population of Gamla.

A month ago, the people monitoring the vulture realized that he was in trouble. His transmitter had stopped working and other monitoring data indicated that the bird was not moving. For three exhausting days, searchers and volunteers from the nature reserve scoured the area of the Daliyot Stream, where its last signal came from. They knew that if the vulture wasn’t found quickly, there was no chance of survival. Miller describes the search mission as “heroic.”

Ultimately, on the fourth day, they found the vulture, stuck in a tree. No one understands why he got stuck like that. The bird was sent to a veterinary hospital at the park, where it was examined. The results showed no fractures or poisoning.

Open gallery view J64. A month ago, the people monitoring the vulture realized that he was in trouble. Credit: Gil Eliyahu

After a short rehabilitation at the hospital, three weeks ago the vulture was returned to Gamla. He was put in an outdoor acclimation cage with eight other vultures that are waiting to be released in May. Last week, J64 returned to the wild. The 10 people surrounding him just before his release outdid each other with creative wishes for health and success. On the day of the release, he wasn’t seen gliding above us as I had imagined, but everyone around me seemed pleased. Understanding what the future holds in store for him turned out to be complicated.

A social bird

The Eurasian griffon vulture is gigantic. Its wingspread is two and a half meters (over 8 feet) and it weighs eight kilograms (over 17 pounds). Its head is bald and it feeds on carrion. It has a large beak, which is curved and powerful. It has a very long neck, which enables it to dig deep into a carcass. It excels at gliding over long distances, looking over large areas while searching for carrion. It’s a social bird and nests in colonies. Vultures need friends, which are very scarce in the Golan these days. Their breeding is a slow and patient process. A pair of vultures lays a single egg, and it takes almost a year of care before the fledgling leaves the nest.

A report issued every 10 years on the situation of wildlife in Israel, recently published by the science division of the authority, indicates that Israel’s vultures are at an extreme risk of going extinct. The remaining population is barely surviving, which it is thanks to extensive preservation efforts.

Open gallery view Getting to release J64. Yigal Miller is second from right. Credit: Gil Eliyahu

Over the past 20 years, their numbers have dwindled from 120 nesting pairs to only 50. In the north, they are only found in the Mount Carmel area, whereas in the south they are seen in the Judean Desert and the mountains of the Negev Desert. Currently, there are 200 of them in Israel, 50 in the north and 150 in the south. Their propagation is dismal, with only a 10 percent success rate in the north. In the Judean Desert, all the nests failed to yield progeny. Only in the Negev was there a 75 percent rate of success.

Twenty years ago, there were 72 vulture nests in the Golan and Galilee. A decade ago, only six nests remained in the Golan Heights. Now there is not a single one, with no nesting seen in recent years. The population in Gamla, which used to be a leading nesting site, has completely disappeared. A conversation with experts at the authority who deal with the issue said the chances of J64 finding a mate he could nest with in the Golan were low. Most likely, he will return to the Carmel area, where there are better chances for finding food and other vultures.

The main harm to the vulture population in the Galilee and Golan in recent years was caused by poisoning. Poison is spread by cattle herders, in order to drive away predators. Other dangers for J64 and his friends are electrocution on high-voltage lines, as well as more recent risks posed by wind turbines erected in the Golan Heights for electricity. The full extent of their harm is still unknown.

Open gallery view J64 contemplating his new life. Credit: Gil Eliyahu

The Carmel is the model

“What do you expect the vulture you’ve just released will do now?” I ask Miller. “I expect it to invite me for the bris of his son at Gamla,” says the expert, with a smile.

“The intention is to restore vultures to this area. We are trying to repeat what we did in the Carmel. It worked there. This is a large animal that needs a community. We try to create the impression that there are vultures in the Golan, but most of them fly to the Carmel, since the population there is large.

As soon as there are eggs in an acclimatization cage on a cliff here, it will attract additional vultures, who will remain here. The objective is to have them stay in Gamla, but this is a long-term endeavor. The first nesting in the Carmel was in 2005, when an egg was laid. We called the vulture that emerged Mendelssohn, after the zoologist Heinrich Mendelssohn. Everything snowballed after that. We now have a colony of 40 vultures in the Carmel. We have eight cases of nesting coming into being. The population is growing, but so are the probl2`ems.

“In Gamla, things started later and there were many disturbances. Even the noise bothers them, and here you have noise from tanks and gunshots. Most deaths here are from poisoning. The predators are the ones who get hurt.”

Open gallery view J64 being freed. Credit: Gil Eliyahu

Is successfully breeding vultures your greatest achievement?

“I’m part of a large team headed by [the authority’s avian ecologist] Ohad Hatzofe. His studies laid the groundwork for the breeding nuclei of these birds. My great successes have actually been with the Egyptian vulture, a similar predator. There, we have world-class accomplishments. There are species where we are stuck, such as the Lanner falcon.

Success is measured by the number of birds reaching sexual maturity and producing offspring. In the Carmel, too, we were stuck until 2010, when things jumped forward. Even now, we don’t know everything. Over the years we’ve learned that it’s important to develop the vultures’ muscles in the acclimatization cage, so that they can contend with what they encounter after being released. We built them a sort of gym for developing their pectoral muscles.”

Gaining time

Hatzofe says the Nature and Parks Authority is putting more into rehabilitating vultures than in any other wildlife in Israel. Without the Spreading Wings project, created by the authority, the Society for Protection of Nature, and the Israel Electric Corporation, there would be no vultures in Israel now.

“All the vultures in the north are a result of an active rehabilitation project,” he says. “We are keeping this population under thorough care by maintaining breeding nuclei. We compensate nature for what was taken away through poisoning by chemicals used for pest control.

Electrocution has almost completely disappeared thanks to protective measures that were installed. Taking a wider view, the situation of vultures has stabilized over the last decade. We are managing to prevent further deterioration through hard work that is emotionally difficult, as well.” It’s a challenge for Yigal Miller and his teams, who raise hatchlings and sleep beside the incubators at the Biblical Zoo.

Open gallery view The Eurasian griffon vulture is gigantic. Its wingspread is two and a half meters (over 8 feet) and it weighs eight kilograms (over 17 pounds). Credit: Gil Eliyahu

“After a prolonged and major effort you release a vulture, and sometimes it dies shortly thereafter,” Hatzofe says. “Everything is being done so that the population can rehabilitate and buy time until the government does what needs to be done – regulate the usage of pest-control substances. You have to change punitive measures in this matter. These substances are currently sold without almost any monitoring.

There is no registration of buyers. You don’t need a license to buy these materials in Israel. They are much more dangerous than ammunition, which is regulated. If we can regulate this, we will reduce the number one cause of deaths. Much of our work goes to waste because once every three or four years there is a mass poisoning event, which in one fell swoop kills everything we’ve done

“A species like the vulture lives for about 20 years, producing only one offspring after reaching sexual maturity at the age of four or five. Under present circumstances, we are trying to buy time. But until the sale of these products changes, we won’t solve the problem,” he says.

What are the chances the vulture I saw in Gamla will survive?

Open gallery view Other dangers for J64 and his friends are electrocution on high-voltage lines, as well as more recent risks posed by wind turbines erected in the Golan Heights for electricity. The full extent of their harm is still unknown. Credit: Gil Eliyahu

“I don’t want to discourage you.”

Tell me anyway.

“Its chances depend on its age. The older it is, the more experience it has. The chances from one year to the next are around 70 percent. In France or Spain it would have a 97 percent chance of surviving. This instability is problematic. Chances are, it will join the group on Mount Carmel. They like living in groups, but they also populate new locations. If it gets crowded there, they’ll return to Gamla too.”

Do the turbines in the Golan Heights endanger them?

“We opposed putting them there, but we lost. There has to be monitoring, but I don’t think it’s effective enough. Let’s hope it improves. We know that vultures around the world are killed by wind turbines. We thought the protective solutions that were proposed were impractical, but the power companies convinced the planning authorities that they were.”

How much funding for protective measures do you receive from the Israel Electric Corporation?

“The purpose of the project, which began in 1996, was to prevent the extinction of vultures and other birds. The first goal was to prevent their encounters with high-voltage lines. The budget for that is 600,000 shekels [$173,000] a year. This is intended for several species facing extinction. Each species has breeding nuclei at the Carmel Hai-Bar Nature Reserve.

“Most of the money comes from the Nature and Parks Authority, but the Israel Electric Corporation is the largest industrial body to take responsibility for its actions. There is no malice or wish to do harm; everything is legitimate, but the result of electricity transmission was birds getting electrocuted, and the company took responsibility. There is less of that now, less than one case a year. In the past there were dozens.”

Yigal Miller is retiring in two months as manager of programs for endangered raptors at the parks authority. What will that mean?

Open gallery view Yigal Miller. 'Yigal raised hundreds of birds of prey that were returned to nature.' Credit: Gil Eliyahu

“Yigal raised hundreds of birds of prey that were returned to nature. Thanks to his work there are still some surviving populations. Through a deep understanding of animals and great technical capabilities, he established an exemplary breeding nucleus. He managed to breed species that are hard to breed in captivity, spearheading innovative approaches for keeping animals in captivity and getting results. We're happy to say he's raised the next generation of breeding experts.”

Rare bird Kirschenbaum

The archives of the Kan public broadcaster contain a fascinating story that was aired in January 1989. Famed political talk show host Moti Kirschenbaum went with a camera crew to explore the life of vultures in the Golan Heights. On a cliff in Gamla, 20 pairs of vultures were still nesting.

Kirschenbaum, who died in 2015, was the soundtrack of Israeli nature shows. In his typical poetic style, he talked about vulture bedrooms and Israeli politics. He talked about the sex life of vultures, which sounded remarkably like the ones of people in Tel Aviv suburb Ramat Gan.

For him, everything was jumbled together: reserve duty in Gaza, the mood of the Palestinians in Ramallah, trips to India and a charming interview with Prof. Heinrich Mendelssohn, who Kirschenbaum promises viewers will save the dwindling population of vultures in the Golan. Mendelssohn, an Israel Prize-winning zoologist who initiated the law for protecting wildlife and a law against hunting and poisoning animals, died in 2002. In his talk with Kirschenbaum, he asks in his German accent: “What good is a caged vulture?” He replies: “A vulture needs to fly in the sky.”

Kirschenbaum's summary sounds accurate even today. “This country is more beautiful than any other, but it’s hard to live here.” Another problem is that the vultures have disappeared from the Golan. Maybe J64 will return some of that '80s joy to Gamla.