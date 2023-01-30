The head of the Israel Bar Association, Avi Himi, committed an indecent act last year in a video call with a female lawyer who was seeking his support for her appointment as a judge, Channel 13 news reported Monday.

Himi reportedly pulled down his pants during the call and touched himself. The female lawyer recorded the video conversation and a copy of the recording is in the station's possession, Channel 13 said. According to the station, shortly after the incident, Himi changed how he related to the woman and told her that he had sent a letter of recommendation in support of her being appointed to the bench.

In an interview with Channel 13 anchor Ayala Hasson that was broadcast Monday, Himi, who has been prominent in the protests against the government's plans to restrict the authority of the judiciary, replied: "What? Do I need to comment on what I do or don't do with someone by consent? I don’t understand this. … Report what you want."

Himi also issued a statement in which he called the Channel 13 report "part of the poison machine of someone working to advance a government coup," a reference to the plans to curb the judiciary.

"We are again witness to the dangerous manner in which desperate politicians are working without limits to trample anyone whose opinion is different from theirs. I have taken and [now] take into account that instead of dealing with my positions, they will try to hurt me personally and that’s the price that I will very lovingly pay. Slander will not discourage me, and I will continue to act with full force against a government coup that is seeking to smash Israeli democracy," he said.