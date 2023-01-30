Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israel Bar Association Head Reportedly Committed an Indecent Act on a Video Call With a Female Lawyer

According to Channel 13 news, Avi Himi, who is prominent in the protests against the government's plan to curb the power of the judiciary, pulled down his pants and began touching himself on the call

new-hdc-logo
Haaretz
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Israel Bar Association President Avi Himi
Israel Bar Association President Avi HimiCredit: Hadas Parush
new-hdc-logo
Haaretz

The head of the Israel Bar Association, Avi Himi, committed an indecent act last year in a video call with a female lawyer who was seeking his support for her appointment as a judge, Channel 13 news reported Monday.

Himi reportedly pulled down his pants during the call and touched himself. The female lawyer recorded the video conversation and a copy of the recording is in the station's possession, Channel 13 said. According to the station, shortly after the incident, Himi changed how he related to the woman and told her that he had sent a letter of recommendation in support of her being appointed to the bench.

In an interview with Channel 13 anchor Ayala Hasson that was broadcast Monday, Himi, who has been prominent in the protests against the government's plans to restrict the authority of the judiciary, replied: "What? Do I need to comment on what I do or don't do with someone by consent? I don’t understand this. … Report what you want."

Himi also issued a statement in which he called the Channel 13 report "part of the poison machine of someone working to advance a government coup," a reference to the plans to curb the judiciary.

"We are again witness to the dangerous manner in which desperate politicians are working without limits to trample anyone whose opinion is different from theirs. I have taken and [now] take into account that instead of dealing with my positions, they will try to hurt me personally and that’s the price that I will very lovingly pay. Slander will not discourage me, and I will continue to act with full force against a government coup that is seeking to smash Israeli democracy," he said.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

הקלטות מעוז

Jewish Law Above All: Recordings Reveal Far-right MK's Plan to Turn Israel Into Theocracy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile