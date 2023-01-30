Blinken Discusses Tensions Between Israelis and Palestinians With Egypt's Sisi

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo on Monday, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Secretary Blinken is slated to begin his visit to Israel on Monday with Israeli leaders, as tensions in the region remain high after a slew of deadly terror attacks and Israel Defense Forces raids in the West Bank occurred over the course of the last week.

On Blinken’s schedule are meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. He will then travel on Tuesday to the West Bank to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Blinken is the second senior U.S. official to visit Israel this month since U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s visit with Netanyahu and Herzog earlier in January.