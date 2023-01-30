Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Blinken Discusses Tensions Between Israelis and Palestinians With Egypt's Sisi

The U.S. Secretary of state will meet with Israeli leaders, followed by a meeting with PA President Mahmoud Abbas, as tensions in the region remain high following a wave of deadly attacks over the course of the last week

Reuters
Jonathan Lis
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., this month.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., this month.Credit: SARAH SILBIGER/ REUTERS
Reuters
Jonathan Lis

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo on Monday, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Secretary Blinken is slated to begin his visit to Israel on Monday with Israeli leaders, as tensions in the region remain high after a slew of deadly terror attacks and Israel Defense Forces raids in the West Bank occurred over the course of the last week.

On Blinken’s schedule are meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. He will then travel on Tuesday to the West Bank to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Blinken is the second senior U.S. official to visit Israel this month since U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s visit with Netanyahu and Herzog earlier in January.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.

NOW: 40% OFF
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

הקלטות מעוז

Jewish Law Above All: Recordings Reveal Far-right MK's Plan to Turn Israel Into Theocracy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile