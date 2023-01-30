West Bank Settlements Have Highest Percentage of Gun Owners, New Data Shows

Out of 100 towns and villages with the largest percentage of gun license holders, 86 are West Bank settlements, according to data provided by the National Security Ministry in response to a freedom of information request submitted by jurist Moshe Gronich last July.

The Security Cabinet decided Saturday to expand the granting of licenses and speed up the procedures for receiving them – a move that will allow thousands more to carry weapons. The decision came following the shooting two attacks that took place last weekend in Jerusalem, in which seven people were killed and five were wounded.

According to the data, Ultra-orthodox communities and Arab towns are at the bottom of the list of legal gun ownership, although in the latter there is a widespread problem of illegal weapons.

The Jewish municipality where the number of gun license holders is the lowest is the city of Bnei Brak, with 0.32 percent (394 residents). Right after Bnei Brak is Komemiyut, a Hasidic moshav next to the southern city of Kiryat Gat, where only one person has a gun license. With a similar percentage is the village of Neve Shalom near Latrun, where Jews and Arabs live side by side.

At the bottom of the list are the ultra-Orthodox cities and towns of Modi'in Illit with 0.75 percent of adults who carry weapons, Rekhasim with 0.99% and Tifrah with 1.1 percent of weapon carriers. In the ultra-Orthodox communities of El'ad and Beitar Illit, only 1.89 percent have a license.

"After the attacks in the ultra-Orthodox cities, I came to the conclusion that the lack of weapons in these communities is because of the formalities that require military service or living in cities such as settlements or in communities along the border," Gronich said. "I wanted to understand if the slow response to the terrorists was due to the lack of weaponry."

According to analysis of the database available in the national resident register, carried out with the assistance of analyst Nehemia Gershuni-Aylho from Meyda.net, the amount of weapons in the settlements is significantly higher than in the rest of the country.

At the top of the list are the settlements of Adora, northwest of Hebron, where about a third of the adults have a gun license. Right after Dora come the settlements of Kiryat Netafim in the northern West Bank and Negohot in the southern Hebron Hills.

At fourth place, and the first community on the list that isn't a settlement in the West Bank, is the village of Mahane Yatir, which lies just inside the internationally recognized border between Israel and the West Bank. According to data, 32 percent of its residents have a license.

The next settlement that's not in the West Bank, and is in 39th place on the list, is the community settlement of Ezuz, located on the Egyptian border, where 82 residents live in total.

Open gallery view The scene of the attack in Bnei Brak, in March. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Among large cities, the leader in gun ownership is the settlement of Ariel, where the number stands at 9.72 percent. It's followed by Ma'ale Adumim near Jerusalem with 6 percent, followed by the northern city of Maghar which has a similar percentage. On the other hand, in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem about 1.5 percent are gun owners, and in Haifa 1.8 percent.

Currently, there are approximately 148,000 licensed gun holders in Israel, not including members of the security forces, primarily IDF soldiers, policemen and security guards. The huge gap between the various municipalities can be explained by of the criteria according to which the National Security Ministry grants the licenses.

In 2018, the former Minister of Internal Security Gilad Erdan eased the criteria and decided that firearms can be granted to adults, with the leading criteria being combat military service with a 07 rifleman training. These also included the criteria of living in settlements or border communities. It was also decided that volunteering in any one of the emergency rescue organizations, including MDA and Zaka, will allow the carrying of weapons.

A police official explains that the low numbers in the Arab and ultra-Orthodox communities are due to the fact that applicants don't meet the criteria, mainly that of a military service and that the police often opposes granting permission due to intelligence concerning Arab applicants.

Open gallery view National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, on Saturday. Credit: Emil Salman

After last weekend's attacks, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stated that he intends to broaden the criteria for weapons licensing. For example, Ben-Gvir intends to lower the bar so that a military training of a 05 rifleman will be sufficient, and maybe even that of a 03 rifleman.

"I want more weapons on the streets, so that the citizens of Israel could defend themselves," he said on Saturday. "We saw in the attack at the City of David, that when citizens have weapons they can protect themselves. That's why I instructed my office, and I'll raise this demand in the cabinet meeting… I want to ease the criteria. 17,000 citizens are waiting for their weapon licenses."

The "Gun Free Kitchen Tables" organization, an arms disarmament and gun control initiative, warns against Ben-Gvir's intentions. "Mass civilian arming will cause tragedies for years to come, and already today creates a toxic and murderous reality," says Rela Mazali, the initiative's Co-founder and Project Coordinator.

"The increased number of weapons has already sharply raised the number of women murdered by gunfire, and the terror that paralyzes women who experience violence. Our public space is being abandoned and given to any armed person who feels threatened, completely contrary to the claim that it'll increase security," Mazali added.

According to the data of the national security ministry, 12 suicides by legal weapons occurred during 2021, along with 16 cases of unintentional firearm discharges. During that year, 14 Jewish women were murdered with the use of firearms – three of them using legal weapons.