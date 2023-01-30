Israeli Wedding Hall Refuses to Host Lesbian Wedding, Falsely Citing Religious Ban

A privately-owned events venue located in an ultra-Orthodox moshav refused to host a lesbian wedding, claiming that the local government prohibits it. The regional council, the regional religious council and the council of the community itself denied any such prohibition, which was cited by an employee of the events space in a conversation that was recorded. The councils said they had no knowledge of the incident.

Israeli law prohibits businesses that provide public services from discrimination based on sexual orientation. Members of the new governing coalition have said in recent months that they will seek to change this.

Tzlil Alush and Amit Lind of Tel Aviv wanted to get married at an outdoor venue in southern Israel, near their families, and chose a place called Hameshek Shel Abba, located in a moshav, or cooperative agricultural community, called Tifrah, in the Merhavim Regional Council.

When Alush spoke with a sales representative of the venue, she specified that the wedding would be between two women, and the employee replied: “Because we are a religious moshav, we have to obtain the approval of the [regional] religious council” for every wedding that takes place there.

“I’m telling you this from prior and painful experience,” the employee explained, “I say it with regret, about a lovely couple of boys we wanted to marry here and we were already moving forward, but the moshav's religious council does not let us, and we are dependent on them.”

When Alush asked why the community’s religious council is involved in the matters of a private business, the woman said that while the business is private, it is inside a residential community and its existence depends on the council’s approval.

“Already during the conversation it broke my heart,” Alush told Haaretz. “I have no hatred or anger toward anyone, or complaints against [the employee] personally. But there was such a good atmosphere surrounding the conversation, it broke my heart. I realized that this is bigger than one wedding. … The system is screwed up.”

Last week, the couple filed a class action lawsuit for about 2.5 million shekels ($722,000) against the venue on the grounds of violating the Prohibition of Discrimination in Products, Services and Entry into Places of Entertainment and Public Places Law.

Open gallery view A lesbian wedding in Israel (illustratiive). Credit: Ofir Kapon

The suit was filed as a class action based on the employee’s mention of other same-sex couples who were refused service. “The defendants were discriminated against [Alush and Lind] due to their sexual orientation, and caused them a severe sense of humiliation and debasement,” states the suit.

“I grew up with the people in this moshav,” Lind said, “I know them. In our surroundings, we never encountered such a case. To hear this specifically from our area, it hurts the heart. I was at the office when Tzlil sent me the recording and I cried, it was very hard.”

Alosh added: “After a week in which there were thoughts about emigration, it turned around. These are my people, this is my place, and I want to fight for it – although I don’t think I have to fight for my legitimacy.”

The coalition agreement that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party signed with United Torah Judaism before the new government was signed in last month includes a promise to amend the law to allow private businesses to refuse products or services if it violates their religious beliefs, if the product or service or “is not unique and a similar alternative is available nearby at a similar price.”

Following this, a few lawmakers from the Religious Zionism submitted an amendment according to which discrimination would not be prohibited “if done to prevent damage to the religious belief of the business owner or some of their customers.”

In a written response to Haaretz, Hameshek Shel Abba said it had not received the statement of claim and will address it after studying the material. The Merhavim Regional Council said in a statement that it had no knowledge of the case “and certainly there is no such directive from the council.” The Moshav Tifrah council also stated there is no directive of the type implied in the recorded conversation with the venue employee. The regional religious council said it had no knowledge of the case. “The council has no banquet halls and there are no directives, and the reference [made to the council] is irrelevant.”