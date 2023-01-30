An Israeli court rejected on Monday the petition of parents of students from a religious elementary school in the central city of Givat Shmuel who requested that a transgender third-grader attend school wearing clothing that corresponds to his biological sex and that their children not be placed in the same class as him.

Judge Oren Schwartz of the Lod District Court explained his decision by writing that parents cannot demand the transfer of students to other schools after removing their children from class on their own accord and in violation of the Compulsory Education Law, which constitutes, according to him, "a serious act of bad faith."

Schwartz added that, even if ignoring act, he "doesn't think there's a justification for the court to intervene in a dispute between the [parents] and the various education authorities."

Earlier this month, parents of several of the student's classmates asked the Lod District Court to order the Education Ministry and Givat Shmuel municipality to require the student – which the suit referred to as "girl student" – to come to school "in clothing that matches her biological sex" and stop referring to herself as a boy.

Open gallery view The Education Ministry in Jerusalem in 2021. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Alternatively, they asked the court to allow them to register their children at another state-religious school that “follows their education direction.” In recent weeks, the parents refused to send their children to school, and taught them independently and unlawfully in a synagogue in the city.

Last week, the parents agreed to return their children to school, after the Education Ministry's Central District Chief, Varda Ophir, ruled that the student must be transferred to another school. Officials in the education ministry denied that such a decision took place, even though the ministry has itself stated before the court that "the ruling was taken after considering the student's best interests."

Regarding the parents' demand that the school should address the student as a girl, Judge Schwartz wrote that it is not in line with the provisions of the Student Rights Law and the Education Ministry Executive Director's Circular.

The judge also noted that taking the students out of the school was tantamount to "illegitimately taking the law in their own hands," as the parents did so even before they received permission for it from the Education Ministry or from the municipality officials.

He went on to impose legal costs on the parents for the benefit of the municipality, the education ministry and the student's family.

Michael Sfard, the attorney representing the child, told Haaretz that the ministry’s decision last week “sends a message that parents who are determined, loud and violent enough can force any student whose dealing with exceptional [situations] of any kind to be removed from school."

Havruta, an organization of LGBTQ+ people who are on the religious spectrum, welcomed the court's decision and said that "A petition is also underway now by the child and his family in cooperation with Hevruta. We demand to reverse the decision of the education ministry to remove the child from school in the middle of the school year and against his interests. God willing, we hope that a correct decision will be made in this case as well."