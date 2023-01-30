Operations Chief: Police 'Identifying Signs of Escalation' Like Those Before 2021 Gaza War

Maj. Gen. Sigal Bar-Zvi, head of Israel Police's operations division, warned on Sunday that “We are identifying signs indicating an escalation of terror attacks, which we have encountered before Guardian of the Walls as well,” referring to the May 2021 Gaza war.

She added that there are 41 alerts on intentions to commit terror attacks around the country. Most of the warnings involve concerns of copycat attacks similar to the Friday shooting outside a synagogue in the East Jerusalem neighborhood Neveh Yaakov, in which seven people were murdered.

Open gallery view The scene of the shooting attack in Neveh Yaakov in Jerusalem, on Friday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The police have decided to raise their preparedness to the highest possible level and to reinforce the Jerusalem district with hundreds of law enforcement personnel. Concurrently, the IDF has also decided to allocate two companies (around 200-500 soldiers in total) to assist the police.

According to the IDF’s statement, two companies of soldiers will reinforce the police in the Jerusalem region and in rear areas near the seam line. Bar-Zvi added that the police “asked the IDF for soldiers for reinforcement in city centers, and we are giving them rapid training for the work.”

According to Bar-Zvi, police forces have been deployed in sensitive points, such as in areas with large ultra-Orthodox populations. She said that “We are asking the public to be vigilant. Public vigilance and reporting are essential tools for the police.”

Following Saturday's diplomatic-security cabinet decision to expedite personal firearm licenses for citizens, Bar-Zvi said that “One should act only in accordance with the law and the rules of engagement, and action should be taken only by those qualified to do so.”

The official added that "Except for a very immediate threat, the priority is to call in police forces, so as to avoid any mistakes."

She noted that the police “want a rapid response [only] from armed and trained people.” At the same time, she added that “in cases of self-preservation and saving lives, the use [of personal weapons] is essential.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said last week that professionals in his office estimate that “Guardian of the Walls 2 is coming.”

In a press conference Ben-Gvir held with Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, the minister called to establish a national guard, strengthen the police, and double the Border Police personnel.

Israel has moved to reinforce its security presence after the deadly shooting in the East Jerusalem neighborhood Neveh Yaakov on Friday night. Khairi Alkam, the assailant behind the attack, killed seven people and wounded three, after which he was shot to death by security forces.

IDF and Border Police forces sealed the terrorist’s home on Sunday night in accordance with the diplomatic-security cabinet’s resolution.