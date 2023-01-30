Haaretz - back to home page
Netanyahu Coalition Promotes Bill to Override Court Decision Against Convicted Ally Dery

The High Court disqualified ultra-Orthodox Shas leader Arye Dery from serving as cabinet minister due to his criminal convictions. Netanyahu vowed to 'do everything to return Dery to his rightful place'

Noa Shpigel
Noa Shpigel
Shad leader Arye Dery
Shad leader Arye Dery Credit: Ofer Vaknin
Noa Shpigel
Noa Shpigel

Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition in Israel is promoting new legislation that will overcome the Israeli Supreme Court’s decision to bar ultra-Orthodox leader Arye Dery from serving as a government minister.

The proposed legislation states that the court will have no authority to intervene in ministerial appointments under any circumstances. If it passes, Netanyahu will be able to reappoint Dery to his previous positions as Minister of the Interior and Minister of Health.

Ten of the 11 High Court justices ruled against Dery's appointment earlier in January, with Justice Yosef Elron being the only one who believed the appointment should be allowed despite his criminal convictions.

In her decision, Supreme Court President Esther Hayut stated that "this is a person who has been convicted three times of offenses throughout his life, and he violated his duty to serve the public loyally and lawfully while serving in senior public positions."

Following the bombshell ruling, Netanyahu vowed: "We'll do everything in our power to return Dery to his rightful place in the government."

