Netanyahu Coalition Promotes Bill to Override Court Decision Against Convicted Ally Dery

Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition in Israel is promoting new legislation that will overcome the Israeli Supreme Court’s decision to bar ultra-Orthodox leader Arye Dery from serving as a government minister.

The proposed legislation states that the court will have no authority to intervene in ministerial appointments under any circumstances. If it passes, Netanyahu will be able to reappoint Dery to his previous positions as Minister of the Interior and Minister of Health.

Ten of the 11 High Court justices ruled against Dery's appointment earlier in January, with Justice Yosef Elron being the only one who believed the appointment should be allowed despite his criminal convictions.

In her decision, Supreme Court President Esther Hayut stated that "this is a person who has been convicted three times of offenses throughout his life, and he violated his duty to serve the public loyally and lawfully while serving in senior public positions."

Following the bombshell ruling, Netanyahu vowed: "We'll do everything in our power to return Dery to his rightful place in the government."