Elad Israel Residence, a firm controlled by developer Yitzhak Tshuva, is demanding that residents of a poor Tel Aviv neighborhood reimburse the company for the cost of deploying more than 1,000 police officers hired in 2021 to evict the last 10 families from homes in the neighborhood, Givat Amal Bet. The company is demanding 1.2 million shekels ($346,000) in police expenses in connection with the evictions.

Givat Amal Bet was a poor neighborhood of single-story shacks with corroded metal roofs set amid the sprawling high-rises of north Tel Aviv. Built on the site of an abandoned Arab village, it was populated by Jewish families of Middle Eastern or North African origin during the War of Independence.

They were hailed as pioneers and Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion himself promised that they could remain at the site, at least until they were provided alternative housing nearby, and that any relocation would be done by “mutual agreement.” But they never received title to the land and faced eviction by the Tel Aviv Municipality.

In 2005, a massive development project was approved for Givat Amal, eventually tripling in size to include seven high-rise buildings. In 2013, the municipality signed an agreement with Elad Israel Residence passing on the legal obligation to the company to evict the residents prior to the further development of the area. In 2010, the Tel Aviv District Court ordered that the remaining residents also receive compensation.

According to a police statement in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, 606 police officers who were paid by the company were deployed to evict the remaining 10 families in the neighborhood. There were also 554 officers on regular duty present on the day of the eviction.

Open gallery view Yitzhak Tshuva

The police said that “the scope of the event, its nature and character, the concern regarding disruption of public order and concern for public safety in light of threats and the intent [by residents] to barricade themselves at the site” required the large police force.

But according to a participant in the protest against the eviction, the rally was attended by no more than 50 people. Tshuva's company paid the police 1.8 million shekels ahead of the eviction. The evacuees claim that the police profited from the arrangement and that the use of privately paid off-duty officers by the police at a protest is illegal. In its response for this article, the Israel Police denied that the use of off-duty officers paid by a third party is illegal.

“The police made a cynical deal at our expense,” said Ronit Aldubi, a resident of Givat Amal Bet who lived in the neighborhood for 20 years and is married to a native of the neighborhood.

“The police made a lot of money and took the officers on a fun outing. It’s an intelligence failure to bring so many police to a neighborhood with just a few families. It’s an error in judgment, and it makes no sense for us to pay the price for it.”

According to Aldubi, some of the compensation that the Tel Aviv District Court ordered Tshuva's company to pay the evicted residents has been frozen due to the court collection proceedings against them. “Rather than demanding answers from the police, the developer [Tshuva] is using his enormous power to crush us,” she alleged.

Elad Israel Residence denies any wrongdoing. "The debtors knowingly chose to violate a final Supreme Court ruling and to ignore repeated requests to evacuate the premises and thereby avoid bailiff proceedings," the company said in part.

'Adding insult to injury'

Sivan Tahel, a field worker and researcher for the Association for Civil Rights in Israel who was present at the eviction, said, “The police inflated the number of police personnel deployed for the eviction, even though at no point was there any danger to public safety from the activists or the residents. Shifting the costs onto the residents by giant contractors who stand to make a fortune from the eviction is a cynical and insensitive demand, adding insult to injury.”

According to ACRI, paying off-duty officers to evict the residents and disperse the protest is illegal, since these are tasks that are party of day-to-day police operations.

Open gallery view The eviction of the Givat Amal Bet neighborhood, in 2021. Credit: Moti Milrod

ACRI and some of the evicted residents also claim that the police have an incentive to encourage the use of off-duty police, who are paid by private individuals or businesses and not from the police payroll. The police, they said, also needlessly set up checkpoints in adjacent areas and were not involved in the evictions or dispersing the protesters.

“The evicted [former residents] are facing demands to pay immense sums for basic policing tasks relating to the exercise of others people’s freedom of expression and to protest,” ACRI lawyer Avner Pinchuk wrote in the organization's Freedom of Information request.

“To us, this is continued abuse by the developer and by the state, which isn't releasing the compensation funds,” Aldubi said in reference to agreements reached with the residents by lawmakers from the previous government, through which they are to receive 30 million shekels that has not yet been paid to them.

The sum is in addition to the roughly 3 million shekels that the court ordered Tshuva to pay each of the 14 families that remained almost to the end in Givat Amal Bet. The court ordered the compensation after recognizing their interest in the land and as a result of the government's failure to fulfill its promise to provide them with alternative housing.

The evicted residents are urging the Bailiff’s Office to reject Elad Residence's request for additional compensation and claim that the company is seeking compensation from some families who weren’t present on the day of the eviction.

They said that some of the families coordinated their departure with the police at an earlier date and that no police involvement was required when they left. They also allege that false information provided by the company to the police “caused excessive and utterly disproportionate preparations by the police in carrying out the eviction.”

Jonathan Shamir contributed to this report.