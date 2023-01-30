Israeli Foreign Minister to Fly to Kyiv to Inaugurate Reopening of Embassy

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced on Monday that he will visit Ukraine soon to inaugurate the Israeli embassy in Kyiv.

Cohen made the announcement during his joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is visiting Israel and also met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Blinken thanked Cohen and said that "The U.S. welcomes the initiative and we expect to discuss ways to further support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people at this critical time."

Cohen is set to become the first foreign minister of a Middle Eastern country to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion. Senior Israeli officials said that despite the planned visit, Israel has no intention of altering its policy and supplying Ukraine with military support.

Cohen spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, earlier in January, shortly after he assumed office. According to a senior Ukrainian official who took part in the meeting, Kuleba invited Cohen to visit Ukraine once the embassy reopens, and Cohen accepted the invitation.

The Israeli Embassy in Kyiv was evacuated just prior to the Russian invasion and resumed partial operations last summer, mainly providing consular services. At present the Embassy operates in partial capacity out of Ukraine and Poland. The plan is to resume full operations and permanent staffing from Kyiv.

In his meeting with Blinken, Foreign Minister Cohen also asked that the U.S. pressure Oman to allow Israeli aircraft to fly over its airspace. Following President Biden's visit in July 2020, Saudi Arabia announced it will permit Israeli companies to operate flights over Saudi airspace, thus significantly reducing flight times to Asia. Oman refuses to join the agreement and is thwarting the launch of shortened Israeli flight paths.

Cohen also announced that in light of tensions with Palestinians, the Foreign Ministers of the Abraham Accords signatories have delayed the Negev Forum summit. Cohen expects the summit, which Blinken will also join, to take place in Morocco in early March.