Israeli Bank Shares Fall After Economists Warn Netanyahu Against Judicial Upheaval

The shares of Israel’s major banks declined on Sunday’s stock exchange by 4.3 percent, due to the fear that the regime coup being led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will cause a flight of investors and a reduction in Israel’s credit rating.

Last week, a manifesto by 370 economists (to which dozens of others were later added) warned of the economic consequences of the regime transformation: a lowering of Israel’s credit rating, a decline in foreign investment, high-tech companies transferring their activities abroad, a brain drain and a long-term blow to economic growth and quality of life for Israelis.

On Friday, Netanyahu held a meeting with about 30 businessmen, including the directors of Israel’s three major banks, to present the advantages of the overhaul, claiming that it would lead to a GDP increase of 1-1.5 percent. Dov Kotler, CEO of Bank Hapoalim, said that there has been a small-scale withdrawal of deposits in recent days by private customers, not from the high-tech sector.

Discount Bank CEO Uri Levin pointed to the weakening of the shekel against the dollar, and a gap between the yields of Israeli government bonds compared to U.S. government bonds. Levin told Netanyahu, “It’s impossible to ignore all the economists expressing great concern about the moves [to weaken the legal system], and therefore you must promote changes cautiously and with broad support. Maybe we’re wrong, and you’re right, but the price of your mistake could be a mortal blow to democracy and the economy.”

The market reaction was immediate: On Sunday bank shares fell by 4.3 percent in stock exchange trading due to fear over the economists’ warnings and the possibility of increased withdrawal of deposits. Bankers and economists in the investment houses lowered their profile and refrained from making statements, to avoid worsening the situation. They’re concerned about market reactions and trying not to fan the flames. Instead, they are making do with the warnings sent to Netanyahu, hoping that they will cause him to change the process for advancing the legal upheaval: approaching it slowly and in dialogue with the move’s opponents.

These warnings stem from a genuine fear that the legal revolution will undermine foreign investment, credit ratings and financial markets. But even the warnings themselves have an impact that was reflected yesterday in the 4.3 percent decline in the banks’ worth. This is happening at a time when the banks are enjoying especially high profits and strong financial resilience.

At this point they consider the legal upheaval a very significant threat to them, especially if there really is a lowering of credit rating and a flight of foreign investors. It may be the banks’ strength that enables them to tell Netanyahu the truth about the withdrawal of deposits and fear of the markets, because as long as that’s the situation, it will cause them damage but at tolerable levels, without unusual shocks.

The markets’ immediate reaction to the events of the past week looks like a signal that the outcome could be harsh, whether the risk scenarios presented by the banks and the economists are correct or exaggerated. Usually a collapse in the capital market begins with a drizzle, but at some point becomes a flood of sellers only and leads to sharp declines in the markets. On Sunday there were also withdrawals from the banks, some in protest and some from fear. The banks aren’t interested in providing data about the extent of withdrawals, to avoid panic that would increase them.

The coming days will be important for understanding the situation in the financial markets: the bond market, foreign currency and bank shares. The banks are trying to decide how to discuss the financial developments, because references to the legal reform are considered political statements. But these doubts are unnecessary: In every serious economic survey there is reference to political events of economic importance, headed by the war in Ukraine that has caused a worldwide inflationary crisis.

Legal upheaval isn’t war, but is being described by hundreds of economists and former governors of the Bank of Israel as an event that may have unprecedented economic consequences. It’s a regime event rather than a political one, and as such is a significant economic risk factor.