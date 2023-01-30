Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s efforts to undermine the independence of the judiciary “will cause unprecedented damage to the Israeli economy,” dozens of former leading Israeli economic officials warned on Monday.

In an open letter, the 50 officials – including several former director generals of the finance ministry – joined the chorus of experts and businesspeople predicting that the planned judicial overhaul “will greatly increase the likelihood of damage to the Israeli government's credit rating” and the ability of Israeli companies to raise funds.

Other signatories include former senior officials from the economics, energy, commerce, and trade ministries; an ex-antitrust commissioner; and ex-director generals of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition has said that it intends to enact legislation that would permit the Knesset to override Supreme Court decisions by a very slim majority of 61 votes in the 120-seat parliament, as well as legislation to tip the balance on the Judicial Appointments Committee in favor of politicians.

Currently, the judges on the committee effectively have veto power over the appointment of Supreme Court justices.

If these changes are enacted, the impact will be felt “first and foremost” by the Israeli hi-tech sector, leading to “the possibility that high-tech companies will move their centers outside the country's borders,” the former officials wrote, predicting that such an eventuality could lead to a significant “brain drain” as educated workers move abroad.

“Therefore, we strongly warn against the current initiatives of the coalition, which mean a fundamental change of the system of government in Israel and a danger to the future of the Israeli economy.”

Their warning comes on the heels of an “emergency” letter signed by hundreds of senior Israeli economists last week in which they warned of “grave damage” to Israel’s economy.

Among the signatories were 10 economics professors, including Nobel Prize-winning economist Prof. Daniel Kahneman, former heads of the Bank of Israel and past and present presidents of the Israel Economic Association.

Last Thursday, only two days after two former governors of the Bank of Israel warned against Levin’s plan, the head of one of Israel’s most successful startups and two major venture funds, which together manage around a quarter of a billion dollars, announced that they planned to move all of their funds abroad.

The following day, Netanyahu held a meeting with about 30 businessmen, including the directors of Israel’s three major banks, to present the advantages of the overhaul, claiming that it would lead to a GDP increase of 1-1.5 percent but was met with skepticism.

CEO of Israel's Discount Bank, Uri Levin, said that "it's impossible to ignore all the economists who express great concern about the moves, and therefore you must stop immediately and promote changes only with caution and broad support. Maybe we're wrong and you're right, but the price of your mistake could be devastating to democracy and the economy."

By Sunday, the shares of Israel’s major banks declined on Sunday’s stock exchange by 4.3 percent, due to the fear that the government’s actions will cause a flight of investors and a reduction in Israel’s credit rating.

This comes following warnings by international credit rating agencies including S&P, that the moves may lead them to cut Israel’s credit rating. Yaron recently returned from the World Economic Forum convention in Davos.