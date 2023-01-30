In First, IDF Uses New Army Regulation to Immediately Seal Off Jerusalem Shooter's Home

The Israeli military, acting for the first time under a new regulation allowing terrorists’ residences to be “temporarily” sealed immediately after an attack, sealed the home of the assailant behind the fatal East Jerusalem shooting on Sunday.

Under this new rule, homes may be sealed "temporarily" for a maximum period of 10 days.

The government eventually plans to demolish the home – which belongs to Khairi Alkam, who killed seven people in East Jerusalem’s Neveh Yaakov neighborhood on Friday.

The structure was sealed immediately, but in the past, families had to be given 48 hours to take legal action against the move before it could be implemented.

However, families will still be given time to appeal before their home is either permanently sealed or demolished.

To seal Alkam’s home in East Jerusalem’s A-Tur neighborhood, the Israel Defense Forces did not pour foam concrete into the rooms, as they would for a permanent sealing. Instead, they evicted the family and its possessions and then sealed the doors and windows.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the family has 48 hours after the temporary sealing to appeal this move. A source familiar with the issue said the army later plans to order the home demolished or permanently sealed, but the family will be given time to appeal that order before it is implemented.

The new procedure was approved by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, on the grounds that this is an issue related to policy, and that there is no legal impediment for the government to change the policy that was used in the past.

The law that enables the army to seal or demolish a home was first enacted by the British in 1945, back when they ruled what is now Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. This law is very broad, enabling any home to be demolished if any of its residents committed, tried to commit, supported or was an accessory after the fact to a crime.

Over the years, the High Court of Justice has upheld most punitive home demolitions, as long as the family was permitted to appeal to the army and afterward to the court.

At its weekly meeting on Sunday, the cabinet also decided to seal the home of the terrorist who committed Saturday’s attack near East Jerusalem’s Silwan neighborhood. In that attack, a father and son were moderately and seriously wounded, respectively. This also marks a departure from previous practices – until now, homes have been sealed or demolished only if the attacker killed people.

“We are no longer living in 1945, when the British Mandate signed off on Regulation 119 of the Emergency Defense Regulations, which enables homes to be sealed or demolished at will,” said Jessica Montell, executive director of Hamoked – Center for the Defense of the Individual, an organization that frequently represents Palestinians in petitions against such demolitions.

“To our great sorrow,” she continued, “the Supreme Court has allowed this draconian collective punishment, which has no place in the 21st century – but only subject to an orderly process that at least allows the family to argue against the move. The government is now turning this upside-down – first it harms innocent people, and only then does it allow them to argue against this harm.”

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the family was given “a few hours’ notice before the temporary sealing so that it could prepare and make sure essential objects were taken out of the apartment, and that the family had somewhere else to live. In this exceptional case, the terrorist’s family was given the right to argue and object retroactively.”