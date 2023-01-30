Head of ‘Lost Tribes’ Aliyah Group Guilty of Forgery, Top Court Rules

An aliyah organization that brings “lost tribes” to Israel is in jeopardy of losing its local funding after its chairman was found guilty of forgery.

Last week, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that had determined that Michael Freund – the founder and chairman of Shavei Israel, and a former media adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – signed his ex-wife’s signature without her knowledge or consent on numerous organizational documents over the years. These documents included financial reports and protocols of annual board meetings. This created the impression that she was still actively involved in the organization’s operations when she was not.

According to the verdict, handed down by Tel Aviv District Court last April, Freund’s ex-wife, Sarah Green, had become aware of “suspicions about nonkosher activities taking place at the organization, including false reporting,” and did not want to be held accountable should they be proven true. For that reason, the verdict noted, she had decided to take the matter to court.

Shavei Israeli has already been warned by the Registrar of Nonprofits, which operates under the auspices of the Justice Ministry, that it could lose its Certificate of Sound Management for such offenses.

Without such a certificate, Shavei Israel will no longer be eligible for Israeli government funding, while private donors in Israel would no longer be able to write off their contributions to the organization for tax purposes.

Most of the organization’s funding in recent years comes from the Israeli government and private donors in Israel. Losing this certificate would, in effect, be a death blow to Shavei Israel.

According to figures filed by the organization with the Registrar of Nonprofits, Shavei Israel raised a total of 22.8 million shekels ($6.6 million) in 2021 (the last year for which its financial reports are available). More than half of this sum, 13.2 million shekels, came from the Israeli government. Another 1.1 million shekels came from donors in Israel. Most of the rest of the funding came from overseas donors, the vast majority of them evangelical Christian organizations.

The original Tel Aviv District Court verdict found that Green’s signature had been forged on the original request to register Shavei Israel with the Registrar of Nonprofit Organizations and on a request to amend its bylaws.

In its decision, the court wrote that the similarity between Freund’s signature and that of his ex-wife on the organization’s documents “should be obvious even to a fool.” Freund denied forging his ex-wife’s signature at the time.

The Registrar of Nonprofits sent Shavei Israel a letter of warning last August saying it was considering rescinding the Certificate of Sound Management that had been awarded for 2022 and 2023 because of the “grave” findings of the Tel Aviv District Court. It gave the organization two weeks to provide an explanation.

In its response, Shavei Israel said a decision to rescind its Certificate of Sound Management would be “disproportionate and unreasonable.” Insisting that it had mended its ways, the organization warned that if it lost its ability to raise money from the government and Israeli donors, it would not be able to continue bringing members of the Bnei Menashe community to Israel from northeastern India.

Shavei Israel has brought thousands of members of the Bnei Menashe – who claim descent from one of the ancient “lost tribes of Israel” – to Israel over the years, placing many of them in West Bank settlements.

Last week’s ruling was handed down by a three-justice tribunal headed by Supreme Court Vice President Uzi Vogelman.

Open gallery view Supreme Court Vice President Uzi Vogelman. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

When asked whether this meant Shavei Israel would lose its Certificate of Sound Management, a spokesperson for the Justice Ministry said the Supreme Court verdict was still being studied.

About three years ago, Green filed a 50-million-shekel lawsuit against Shavei Israel and several individuals who had received large sums of money from the organization. In the suit, which was also filed in Tel Aviv District Court and is still pending a decision, she argued that this money was taken without her consent or knowledge from a special trust bequeathed to her by her father, Pincus Green.

Pincus Green is a billionaire commodities trader who, together with his former partner – the late Marc Rich – received a presidential pardon from Bill Clinton in 2001 after being indicted in the United States on charges of tax evasion.

In an investigation published in 2021, Haaretz found that Shavei Israel had been awarded a 10-million-shekel government contract, despite complaints of serious abuse of power by many of the prospective and new immigrants it was meant to help. The funding was meant to cover the costs of bringing hundreds of members of the Bnei Menashe community to Israel.

Open gallery view Members of the Bnei Menashe community praying in a synagogue prior to departing for Israel from India's northeastern state of Manipur, 2012. Credit: Anupam Nath / AP

Shavei Israel had won the contract from the Aliyah and Integration Ministry without having to go through the usual bidding requirements. The investigation found that the request had been approved, even though the ministry had already been made aware of harsh allegations against the nonprofit by members of the Bnei Menashe community.