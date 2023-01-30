Fate of Russian Church in Jerusalem Back in Netanyahu's Hands

The Israeli government announced on Sunday that it will not appeal a court order halting the registration of Russian Orthodox Church property in the name of the Russian government – shifting responsibility for determining the ownership of the contested religious site back onto Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Last March, the Jerusalem District Court ruled that in this instance the Israeli cabinet, and not land registrar or the court, has the sole authority to approve any transfer of ownership of the Alexander Nevsky church in Jerusalem’s Old City. This ruling is based on prevailing British Mandatory law that gives the government jurisdiction to decide land ownership disputes of holy sites.

The registration of ownership was thought to be one of the terms under which Russia in 2020 agreed to release of Naama Issachar, an Israeli convicted of drug smuggling after a quantity of hashish was allegedly found in her suitcase at a Moscow airport on a stopover between flights.

The church, which was built at the end of the 19th century and is considered the most important Russian holding in and around the Old City, is adjacent to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. During the political upheavals in Russia throughout the 20th century, it remained under the control of Russian exiles in the West. For years, the Kremlin exerted pressure to gain ownership of it.

After Issachar’s arrest in 2019 and the Israeli government’s contacts to secure her release, in January 2020, the Justice Ministry’s land registrar announced that the church would be registered under the name of the Russian government — a move which was challenged in the courts by the Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society, which has managed the church since it was built.

Following the decision, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a letter to then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, requesting that he authorize transferring control of the church to Moscow. Israeli sources at the time said that Jerusalem was handling the matter, but did not elaborate further.

The ownership of the church has "long been at the top of Russia's agenda in its relationship with Israel," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declared last April, stating that the Kremlin expected “the Israeli leadership to assist us in order to complete the process as is necessary.”

Fearing that the district court’s ruling could undercut the land registrar’s authority and spark a wave of demands for religious properties from foreign governments, the Israeli state last summer submitted a request to the High Court to appeal the ruling.

However, at a recent hearing, the court, which is expected to determine that the ruling was only valid in the case of the Alexander Nevsky church, recommended that the state withdraw its request, prompting Sunday’s announcement that the ball is now back in Netanyahu’s court.

Now, the fate of the church will be returned to the politicians and Netanyahu will have to form a team of ministers authorized to make a decision.

Such a team had already been established several times, but due to the political instability of recent years, with frequent changes of government, the procedure was delayed - which caused tensions with the Russian government.

After the establishment of the current government, the Prime Minister's Office contacted the parties to the dispute and asked them to submit their claims on the issue.