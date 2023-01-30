Car Torched in Palestinian Village Is 35th Suspected Revenge Crime in Four Days

A car was set on fire, and an inscription reading "Jews wake up" was spray-painted Sunday night in the Palestinian village of Jalud as part of a wave of suspected revenge crimes against Palestinians following last weekend's string of shooting attacks in East Jerusalem and West Bank.

Since Friday, Israel has recorded 35 cases of nationalist crimes targeted at Palestinians in the West Bank, including of throwing stones at cars and vandalizing property, mostly in the Binyamin region north of Jerusalem. No arrests were made in any of the cases.

Police opened an investigation and suspect that Jewish settlers set fire to the vehicle. The village of Jalud, situated near the Shiloh outpost, has often been the target of nationalist crimes by settlers over the years.

Also on Sunday night, stones were thrown at Palestinian vehicles on the road leading to the town of Rawabi, for the second night in a row.

On Saturday night, six cars were torched in the village of Majdal Bani Fadil, where stones where also hurled towards an ambulance. Palestinian media also reported that a vegetable stand was damaged in the Jordan valley, but Israeli security sources said they were not familiar with the case.

Police investigating these incidents as potential revenge crimes after seven people were killed in a shooting attack outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem on Friday evening, followed by another shooting in Jerusalem by a 13-year-old Palestinian who wounded two people.

The recent attacks underscore a cycle of violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories that has accelerated after Israeli forces killed ten Palestinians in clashes that ensued a raid in Jenin on Thursday.

Following the deadly raid, in which Israeli forces attempted to arrest suspects in planning terror attacks, the Palestinian Authority announced it was halting its security coordination with Israel.