Blinken Set to Visit Israel in the Wake of Deadly Terror Attacks and West Bank Violence

The top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken is expected to bring up Iran issue and furthering Israeli-Palestinian cooperation, but will also discuss concern over the right-wing government’s efforts to overhaul the judicial system

Jonathan Lis
File photo of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaking during a joint press conference earlier in January.
File photo of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaking during a joint press conference earlier in January.Credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS/Reuters
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is slated to begin his visit to Israel on Monday with Israeli leaders, as tensions in the region remain high after a slew of deadly terror attacks and Israel Defense Forces raids in the West Bank occurred over the course of the last week.

On Blinken’s schedule are meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. He will then travel on Tuesday to the West Bank to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Blinken is the second senior U.S. official to visit Israel this month since U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s visit with Netanyahu and Herzog earlier in January.

This marks Blinken’s first visit to the country since Netanyahu and his new far-right government took office in late December. His visit also comes after an intense round of violence between Israelis and Palestinians that ended with a deadly IDF raid in Jenin last Thursday, and two separate terrorist attacks in East Jerusalem that left a total of seven Israelis dead and five wounded over the weekend.

Blinken and Netanyahu during the Secretary’s last visit to Israel in 2021.Credit: Marc Israel Sellem

The top American diplomat is expected to discuss several key issues with Netanyahu, chief among them the Iran nuclear program, normalization efforts with Saudi Arabia and the Abraham Accords, and further cooperation between Israel and the PA amidst the heightened tensions.

While these important items are the centerpiece of the meetings, sources with knowledge of the details of the Secretary’s visit say Blinken will also express his concerns over the unprecedented push to reform Israel’s judiciary and potentially forever altering Israel’s democracy. The sources believe that Blinken may also go as far as discussing the issue publically, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the independence of the democratic institutions in Israel.

The Biden administration is seeking to “reboot” its relationship with the Netanyahu government and promote significantly more cooperation, despite the differences between the Israeli premier and President Joe Biden. The administration recently clarified that Netanyahu will be measured by the decisions his government makes, and not by the extreme statements made in recent weeks by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

