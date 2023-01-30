Israeli security forces sealed off the home early on Sunday morning of the Palestinian who committed Friday evening's attack outside a synagogue in Jerusalem's Neveh Yaakov neighborhood, which killed seven and wounded three. The Palestinian assailant, Khairi Alkam, was shot dead by Israeli forces after leaving the scene.

That shooting was followed by another the following day in the City of David area of Silwan in East Jerusalem in which a Jewish man and his son were wounded. The suspected perpetrator of the attack, Mahmoud Aliwat, is a 13-year-old Palestinian.

Israeli police evacuated the occupants of Alkam's home in the East Jerusalem A-Tur neighborhood on Friday night and arrested several members of his family. On Sunday, the cabinet passed a resolution ordering the temporary sealing of the home of the 13-year-old assailant in the Silwan neighborhood. Previously only the homes of terrorists whose victims died in their attacks had been sealed.

Sealing or demolishing the homes of terrorists’ families is controversial, and although Israeli security officials claim such measures are intended to deter further attacks, they may also escalate tensions. Haaretz explains the legal basis for the practice in this article and describes the circumstances under which the Israeli High Court of Justice has barred it.

What does it mean to seal or demolish a home?

Sealing a terrorist’s home usually entails pouring foam concrete into its rooms – which is irreversible. The sealing on Sunday of Khairi Alkam’s home and the one planned for Silwan resident Mahmoud Aliwat’s home, the 13-year-old who carried out the attack in the City of David, are not permanent and only involve blocking doors and windows. That was made possible through a new type of military order known as a “temporary sealing order,” which is only in force for 10 days. That gives the government the option of later reconsidering the move.

From a legal standpoint, the total demotion of a home and the sealing of a home are made possible by the same regulation. With regard to either action, the government informs the occupants of its intentions and the family can appeal the decision to the army. If the army doesn't reconsider, the residents can then appeal to Israel’s High Court of Justice. The appeal process is the product of the court's approach to such cases over the years and is not based on a specific regulation.

When and why are terrorists’ homes demolished?

Israel has for years made use of a policy of demolishing Palestinian terrorists' homes with the explicit intent to deter future attacks. Since the 1967 Six-Day War, the Israel Defense Forces have demolished hundreds of homes. But a 2005 commission chaired by Maj. Gen. Udi Shani, who headed the IDF Teleprocessing Division, concluded that home demolitions were only “borderline legal,” after which the practice was halted.

Home demolitions resumed briefly in 2008 during a wave of vehicular terror attacks and after an attack at the Mercaz Harav Yeshiva attack in Jerusalem in which eight people were killed and nine wounded. Following the kidnapping and killing by Palestinians of three teenage yeshiva students, Gilad Shaar, Naftali Fraenkel and Eyal Yifrah, and a wave of terrorism in 2014, the demolitions were restored to the military’s toolbox, along with High Court hearings on their use.

According to data collected by the Hamoked Center for the Defense of the Individual, which represents Palestinian families in appeals against demolition orders, 75 rooms or entire homes have been destroyed since 2014, of which eight were located in East Jerusalem and the rest in the West Bank. Over the same period, 12 rooms or entire homes were sealed, half of them in East Jerusalem. The court has reversed or reduced the scope of 10 demolition orders.

Currently home demolitions are only ordered in cases in which there are fatalities and not when victims are wounded but not killed. On Sunday, however, the cabinet decided to “temporarily seal” Aliwat’s home, even though his attack wounded two but did not kill anyone.

What is required to approve the permanent sealing or demolition of a home?

A warrant is issued, signed by the head of the IDF Central Command if the property is in the West Bank and by the head of the Home Front Command if it is in Israel proper, including East Jerusalem. According to the IDF, decisions are made after consultations between officials at the political level and the Shin Bet security service. Then a Shin Bet recommendation is delivered to the IDF, which requires the approval of the military advocate general and the attorney general if it is decided to proceed with a demolition or sealing operation.

What is the legal basis for the demolition or sealing of a home?

The legal basis for the demolition or sealing of a terrorist's home as a deterrence is Article 119 of the Emergency Defense Regulations that the State of Israel inherited from the British Mandate. According to the article, any structure or land suspected of harboring illegal weapons activity or individuals who were a party to a crime or who “supported those who were” may be seized or demolished.

The High Court recognizes the validity of Article 119 and the existence of the authority granted to the local military commander. In most cases, the High Court denies appeals of demolitions, deferring to the opinions of security officials.

When is such a home not demolished or sealed?

In a handful of cases over the years, objections filed by Palestinian families have averted home demolitions. In 2018, for example, the IDF withdrew a demolition order against the home of a Palestinian, Abdel Rahman Bani Fadel, who killed an Israeli. The family, which was represented by the Hamoked Center, proved that the assailant suffered from schizophrenia and was receiving treatment in the West Bank. Another successfully case involved a Palestinian family that showed that they were living in a rented apartment, meaning that the demolition would have been of their landlord's property.

There have been several other cases in which appeals led to the reduction of the scope of demolitions – from the entire structure to one or more rooms. The last time the High Court reversed such a demolition order was in the 2020 case of a Palestinian who killed an Israeli soldier from a rooftop in the village of Yabed. The order was reversed because the Palestinian’s wife and children were not aware of his plans, did not participate in their preparation and did not express support for his actions after the fact. The court therefore ruled that demolition would be a disproportionate response, but also left open the option of sealing a room in the home – which was done.

Among High Court justices currently on the bench, three – Uzi Vogelman, Anat Baron and Chaled Kabub – have voiced opposition to the demolition of terrorists’ homes. But most of their colleagues are of a different mind, supporting the practice based on considerations of security and deterrence. For example, in January of last year, Justices Yechiel Kasher, Isaac Amit and Ofer Grosskopf denied two appeals of a demolition order issued by the chief of the Home Front Command against the apartment of Uday Tamimi, who in October shot and killed policewoman Noa Lazar.

The justices ruled that “the law is clear and needs no renewed adjudication and ruling.”

Menachem Mazuz was the most prominent High Court justice to rule against the traditional principle allowing the demolition of terrorists’ homes. The issue contributed to Mazuz’s early retirement from the bench in 2021. In an interview with Haaretz following his retirement, Mazuz said: “I considered demolishing homes to be immoral, contrary to the law and of dubious effectiveness. My feeling was that it was done to placate public opinion and that the leadership is also aware that this is not what will prevent the next act of terror.”

What is the criticism regarding sealing or demolishing homes?

The main criticism by human rights groups and the United Nations of home demolitions is that it constitutes collective punishment, which is prohibited by international law, since those who suffer harm are relatives or other occupants of the home and not the person accused of the crimes – who is in custody and on trial, if they were not killed in the attack.

The Shani commission examined whether the demolition of Palestinians' homes, particularly of suicide attackers, deters future attacks. Shani concluded that it has not been proven that demolitions create an effective deterrence, other than in relatively few cases. The negative impact of the practice, Shani found, exceeds its benefits, and the deterrence – which he said is limited – is outweighed by the hatred and hostility that it generates among Palestinians.