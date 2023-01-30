Analysis |
Collective Punishments on Palestinians Won't Help Israel's War on Terror
Steps like sealing off homes and expelling families can only fan West Bank flames
There have been three copycat attacks since seven Israelis were murdered in a terror attack in Jerusalem’s Neveh Yaakov neighborhood Friday night. Assailants acted similarly, though less lethally, in Jerusalem’s City of David, the Jordan Valley’s Almog Junction and the West Bank settlement of Kedumim.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER
Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
Already signed up? LOG IN
In the News
Paid by IFCJ