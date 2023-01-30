It’s clearly noticeable that Arab/Palestinian citizens of Israel have been largely absent from the ongoing anti-government demonstrations in Israel. This is despite calls from Arab political leaders such as members of the Knesset Mansour Abbas (head of the Ra’am party) and Ayman Odeh (head of Hadash-Ta’al) for their constituents to join the protests.

Why is this the case? After all, the Arab/Palestinian community in Israel is more threatened than the Jewish secular and leftist populations by the Netanyahu coalition's unprecedented proposed legal reforms and severe discrimination against minorities and Arabs.

I’ve heard numerous explanations for why Arab citizens are not joining the protests.

Some say that the current government is not fundamentally different from other Israeli governments in its policy toward the Arabs, especially in the core issues related to rights, equality, nation-state law, and the attitude to the Palestinian issue.

Others describe the demonstrators as hypocritical for protesting for equality and democracy while turning a blind eye to occupation and apartheid. Rather than revolutionary, they seek to maintain an oppressive system – while winning PR kudos for their claim that Israel is "the only democracy in the Middle East."

Others view the protests as a purely internal conflict between members of Israel’s Jewish community over their democracy.

That skepticism and reticence is echoed by Arab leaders in the Higher Arab Monitoring Committee, the community’s umbrella representative body. In a recent meeting, the Committee concluded that openly joining the protests would effectively tempt Israel’s anti-Arab extremists into further demonizing the Arab public and attempts to settle accounts.

They also argued that the Arab public has nothing to gain from joining the current struggle other than strengthening ties with parties in the center-left, but they’re not fully supportive of the demands of the Arab community anyway.

Therefore, Israel’s Arab leadership declares, we need to stand aside and wish success to both sides.

Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new right-wing coalition and its proposed judicial reforms to reduce powers of the Supreme Court. Tel Aviv, Israel, January 21, 2023

Even though all of these claims are true and legitimate, there is clearly a case to be made for Arab participation. These justifications for sitting the conflict out, influenced by limited political opportunities for involvement and the fear of repression, haven't changed our status.

On the contrary, sitting on the sidelines or blindly participating in the political process without a clear, practical strategy threatens our community and our already limited engagement space. As well as the expected harm to individual freedoms, the principle of separation of powers, and the independence of the judiciary, the planned reforms will cause severe and direct harm to Palestinian citizens of Israel.

It is true that the judiciary has never been a great defender of the rights of Palestinians in Israel. The Supreme Court has even given efforts at repression legal cover (for example, the nation-state law and land expropriation cases). However, the Netanyahu government’s proposals will exacerbate the situation and limit the judiciary as a venue for challenging and calling racism, discrimination, and persecution.

A recent paper by Adalah, the Legal Center for Arab Minority rights in Israel, shows how the coalition agreements will consolidate, institutionalize, and legalize Jewish superiority and racial segregation and adopt them as the main values of the Israeli system, by translating them into legally enforceable laws.

We’ve seen this in the passage of seven bills in their preliminary reading in the Knesset threatening to revoke the citizenship of convicted terrorists, even though it goes against international law. Now, far-right members of the government want to extend that revocation, and potentially expulsion too, to an unspecified number of family members.

Far-right Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir visiting the Temple Mount/Al Aqsa compound

It is also expected that discrimination against the Arab education system will increase and control over educational programs' content will be tightened, as will censorship in the field of culture and the arts.

Culture Minister Miki Zohar has promised to "deny funding to those who promote our enemy's narrative and harm Israel's good name," and even to force the producers of Two Kids a Day, a documentary about the arrest and prosecution of Palestinian children, to return the state-funded grants they received. Moreover, the coalition is working on a bill making it easier to disqualify and push out Arab parties and MKs from running for the Knesset.

Instead of focusing on what we can't, at least not yet, fix, we should consider building an effective proactive, smart strategy that goes beyond reacting to Israel's political climate and system towards shaping it.

These protests could act as an essential force for building and shaping such a strategy. Utilizing the language of full citizenship, equality, democracy, and the rule of law, even if we are well aware of its limitations, could build support for improving the status of our community, to audiences inside and outside of Israel.

An effective strategy starts where we are, has a clear sense of where we want to go, and gives us a plausible shot of getting there. This requires Arab leadership factions to prioritize small but tangible gains over the rigid and uncompromising pursuit of ideals. And it requires setting aside internal Arab political rivalries in favor of a clear, unified national strategy, setting the well-being of the community at the center of any political act.

Israeli protesters raise a Palestinian during a rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new hard-right government in of Tel Aviv on January 14, 2023

We need to consider the political map, and identify what existing battles that will help us gain legitimacy with key groups and populations nationally and internationally. What will make a difference in and an improvement to our daily lives? What will undermine the image, authority, and power of those who seek to undermine our rights?

We need to foster grassroots leadership-building programs and open paths for new leaders, representing the diverse groups in our community. We need to replace the old guard with newer representatives, less tied to their position and status, and more invested in the community's welfare.

We must outline paths for building alliances with as many political parties, organizations, and individuals inside Israel as possible.

Most importantly, we must build and utilize alliances with pro-democratic, anti-occupation Jewish organizations invested in Israeli politics in Europe and the United States. Building alliances with pro-democratic Jewish groups outside of Israel has the potential to be an effective, influential strategy. Alliance building across national and international levels is essential for the viability and capacity of our community to promote social and political change.

Yes, it is true that our citizenship and our participation in Israel's political system have been weaponized nationally and internationally to justify an already oppressive and discriminatory system. No, our political participation won't bring an end to the occupation.

But our lack of participation and a lack of a clear smart national action strategy is likely to result in more repression and marginalization of our community. We Arab citizens have a crucial stake in democracy and democratic principles. Helping to rescue Israel from illiberalism will help towards our emancipation, too.

Dr Anwar Mhajne is Assistant Professor of Political Science and International Studies at Stonehill College, MA. Twitter: @mhajneam