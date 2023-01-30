The Che Guevara of Israel’s Mizrahim

Was David Levy the modern King David of Israel - the most popular and celebrated politician in the country - or was he the king of the “second Israel,” a term used for communities that are not part of the 'Ashkenazi (Caucasian Jews with European background) elite'?

The filmmakers behind a new documentary about the former politician continued to debate the question even after the film was completed and tried out both options for its title.

“We changed the title every second, right up until the premiere this past November,” says Robby Elmaliah, who directed and wrote the film about Levy – a former Likud minister who spent 35 years in the Knesset – with Amir Ben David. Ultimately, they went with “the second Israel.”

'If you look at Mizrahim who were in government coalitions before him, you see people with zero influence, and suddenly along comes this guy who doesn’t bow to anyone, who doesn’t consider himself inferior to anyone.'

“We realized that he really was king of the second Israel,” Elmaliah says. “The greatest Mizrahi leader we’ve ever seen here, at least in politics. If you look at Mizrahim [Israeli Jews with north African and Middle Eastern backgrounds] who were in government coalitions before him, you see people with zero influence, and suddenly along comes this guy who doesn’t bow to anyone, who doesn’t consider himself inferior to anyone. The only one who addressed all the problems of the second Israel.”

In a lot of ways, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also the king of the second Israel. So how did Levy rule there?

“Levy ruled Likud branches all over the country, but the racist apparatus that was part of the party for a long time was stronger than him and his power. Everyone there knew to ally against him every time he moved ahead. And not just them – the Mizrahim also don’t vote for Mizrahim and don’t promote Mizrahim.

Robby Elmaliah. 'The racist apparatus that was part of the party for a long time was stronger than him and his power.' Credit: Hadas Parush

"I sense these feelings in all the people who very nearly succeeded as Mizrahim, where the people who blocked them were Mizrahim. There’s a sort of feeling of a lack of self-esteem and a lack of self-appreciation. Even when I ask my dad who will take over from [Benjamin Netanyahu], he gives me six names of Ashkenazim. That’s something that must be corrected.”

So they didn’t let Levy be king.

“From the minute that Bibi arrived, he did manipulative, dishonest things, in a way that led to Levy destroying his own career. It’s easy to win when you never have any red lines. In my eyes, the king of Israel is not someone who lies. The king of Israel is also not a man who betrays his family and his wife, and presents himself as a victim.

"I’m baffled by religious Mizrahim who accept this. It’s the most non-Mizrahi thing I can imagine. And Likud, which is supposed to have been marked as the home of the Mizrahim, doesn’t promote its Mizrahim anywhere – to the contrary. The Mizrahim fulfill the role of a marionette doll with talking points.”

Netanyahu claimed the family knew who was behind the alleged blackmail and did nothing to dispel speculation that it was Levy sparked by his comments. Netanyahu filed a complaint with the police, who found no evidence of blackmail or the tape’s existence.

David Levy in a still from the film 'David, King of the Second Israel.' Credit: Ronen Kruk

The film, which aired on the HOT 8 cable channel, was recently screened at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque. Dozens of Levy’s relatives were in the audience. Levy didn’t attend because of back pain. At one point in the screening, there was a spontaneous wave of applause. It was during a scene in which Levy harshly criticizes Netanyahu for having unjustly tagged him as the person responsible for the alleged blackmailing of the Netanyahu family in 1993.

Back then, Netanyahu claimed in the midst of a Likud leadership campaign in which Levy was also running that he had been warned that a video of him having a sex with a woman who wasn’t his wife would be released if he didn’t withdraw. Netanyahu claimed the family knew who was behind the alleged blackmail and did nothing to dispel speculation that it was Levy sparked by his comments. Netanyahu filed a complaint with the police, who found no evidence of blackmail or the tape’s existence.

'How far can a person go in his hunger for the position?' Levy asks about Netanyahu. 'There are lines that must not be crossed. In politics, too.'

“How far can a person go in his hunger for the position?” Levy asks. “There are lines that must not be crossed. In politics, too. Not everything is allowed.” For Elmaliah, the applause was a great moment. “It means that you touched the audience and said what they want to say,” he says.

The project was perfect Elmaliach. The acclaimed 42-year-old documentary filmmaker, director and screenwriter recently created the series “Liga Gimel” for the KAN public broadcaster. It follows the players in the country’s lowest-ranking soccer league, from the so-called periphery – the term for communities that are geographically distant from the greater Tel Aviv area or socioeconomically weak.

David Levy gives a speech at the Knesset ahead of a vote on the proposal to hold a national referendum on then-Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's disengagement plan. Credit: Amos Ben Gershom / Government Press Office

He and David Levy share certain similarities. Levy immigrated to Israel from the Moroccan city of Rabat with his family when he was 19. Elmaliah is half-Moroccan. Levy fled to Tel Aviv to escape the high unemployment in Beit She’an (part of the “periphery”) and lived there for a few years; Elmaliah moved to the city for good with his wife and their three children. “I left Sderot, but I’m in a constant conversation with it,” he says.

A sort of Che Guevara

The film was originally supposed to be a series about Likud, in which Levy’s key role would be spotlighted. HOT 8 and Amir Ben David brought Elmaliah to the project six years ago, after they had trouble obtaining an interview with Levy. “They were looking for a Mizrahi director to bring him, and I was glad to be able to do so,” Elmaliah says. “I thought that his story was really the story of the Mizrahim. We courted him for a year. Finally, he felt confident that he could trust us, and we got him on board.”

As soon as Levy was in, the filmmakers agreed that he would be the subject of the film, although the format had yet to be determined. “The first thought was to do a lengthy and deeply personal interview,” Elmaliah says. “We filmed him for four days for that. But we saw that it wasn’t working, and that it had to do with one of the problems with David Levy – which is his uber-decorum. I always wanted him to go all out about things, and I didn’t always feel that I was getting that.”

As an interviewee or as a politician?

“Both. His children’s presence in politics kind of limited him in his readiness to talk about everything. He may still have seen himself as a possible future president of Israel, and that held him back.”

They reorganized the story, so that the interview with Levy would be just one piece of the puzzle, and the rest of the pieces – archival footage and other interviewees – would make up a larger bulk of the film. “I wanted to put my eyes into the eyes of David Levy, from Rabat until his glass ceiling. To experience the racism he experienced in his youth from the kibbutzim from his point of view, because it is not his struggle alone.”

Deputy Prime Minister David Levy speaks at a Likud election summit, 1984. Credit: Nati Harnik / GPO

The film traces Levy’s meteoric political rise, thanks to a combination of his determination to amass power that would enable him to promote the “periphery,” his natural talent as an orator (“I was a kind of Che Guevara,” he says in the film), and his integration into a party (Herut) that was thirsty for an electoral revolution. Menachem Begin recognized the impressive activist’s electoral potential and opened the doors of the Knesset to him in 1968.

Levy boasts that his camp’s entrenchment in the party led to the major upset of the 1977 election, which Likud won. “I think David Levy played a role in making the Mizrahim more and more right-wing, in the turn toward a more extreme right-wing stance,” Elmaliah says.

Although the film portrays his terms as construction and housing minister from 1979 (in Begin’s first coalition) until 1990 as a success, Elmaliah admits that this is the area where he feels most critical of Levy. At the time, some in the “periphery” accused Levy of neglecting their interests and making West Bank settlement construction his top priority. “I think that a leader who comes to represent the poor neighborhoods cannot be the person who builds almost the most settlements in the country’s history.”

Do you feel that you confronted him about that?

“I did confront him and you see his answer. ‘I am completely Israeli, I see to everyone’s needs.’ The government decided to build the settlements and he wanted to be the best at getting things done. Ideologically, he saw it as housing solutions for Mizrahim, and politically, he saw it as a way to reach the premiership. I understand his aspiration to be the head, to be the king. He understood that that is where the real power to influence lies, to make agreements and peace. So I am forgiving of him in this context.”

Menachem Begin speaks at an event marking the centennial of Ze'ev Jabotinsky's birth. Credit: Moshe Milner / GPO

That has heavily affected today’s reality.

“We had a confrontation that didn’t make it into the film, in which I said to him, ‘You created part of this monster.’ He was infuriated that I called it a monster, and he stopped the interview. He said to me: ‘You will not call it a monster. They are the Jewish people and the State of Israel.’”

Faithful to the film’s concept and to preserving the relations of trust with Levy, Elmaliah left that bit on the cutting room floor. “When you’re making a film, this is the game, between your criticism and your love for the figure. You have this dialogue with yourself: Where do you criticize and where do you not? In the end, you have to identify with your hero. I got to know a person, a pensioner, a modest guy, living in his small house in Beit She’an. A species that no longer exists. If I didn’t love and admire him, I wouldn’t have made the film.”

With the exception of the settlements issue, the movie highlights Levy’s moderate nature. It tells of how Begin tasked him with getting the decision for the peace agreement with Egypt passed in the Likud Central Committee, and it also mentions Levy’s extraordinary opposition from within the government to the military’s entry deep into Lebanon.

Levy says in the film that he has a scoop to share: That Begin, during the meeting of Likud ministers at which he announced his resignation over the war’s toll on him, touted Levy as his successor in front of all those present. But in the subsequent internal election, Yitzhak Shamir was selected. Levy has a story to tell about that election, too: “Everyone knows that on that day a polling box disappeared for six hours and was returned filled with slips that made the difference in the result.”

David Levy meets with Yasser Arafat, 1996. Credit: Tsvika Israel / GPO

Is there any corroboration for this conspiracy?

“I don’t remember if we asked about it. He is convinced of this fact, that all the activists knew about it. It was an event that happened. He didn’t talk about it because he says it would have torn Likud apart.”

Do you believe him, that he wouldn’t have exposed something like that?

“There was a big dilemma here, and this was often outside of the editing. But the fact that this person is saying that everyone knows, and he knows it with absolute certainty – to me, that’s a statement.”

Levy was offended that he was perceived as a pompous personality and tried to shake off that image, but in the film, Ehud Olmert repeatedly uses the term “bombastic” to describe flaws in Levy’s personality. “This was the viewpoint of all the princes in the Likud toward him, “ Elmaliah says. “They saw him as a Begin imitator, who spoke with pathos and lofty rhetoric, except coming from him, it wasn’t considered credible.”

In 1991, then-Prime Minister Shamir chose to fly to the Madrid Summit on Israeli-Arab peace, which was meant to be attended by foreign ministers. In response, Minister Levy chose to stay away, and his deputy at the time – Netanyahu, with his polished English – accompanied Shamir instead. “In almost every decision in David Levy’s career, there was the element of feeling insulted,” Emaliah says.

“Every Mizrahi goes through this, of being stuck as the one who’s said to ‘feel insulted.’ It’s frustrating, because it’s very easy to be the strong one who isn’t hurt. As if the trait is affiliated with just one ethnic group, as if it isn’t a basic trait of anyone who is insulted. I’m insulted, too.”

Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview about his alleged blackmailing, 1993. Credit: Kan Public Broadcaster Archive

Where do you feel it?

“Oftentimes in my business, as a director who fights for budgets, or has to demand that he get paid properly. It’s always, ‘Oh, he’s so touchy, he’s so easily offended.’ I don’t understand this kind of talk. When Miri Regev was culture minister, and all the artists moaned and cried, we didn’t label it the same way, did we?”

One of Levy’s strongest moments emphasized in the film was when during his speech at Zion Square in Jerusalem at the notorious demonstration in October 1995, he was horrified by the sight of the swastikas and the cries of “traitor!” directed at Yitzhak Rabin, and told the unruly crowd, “Hooligans, my place is not with you!” Elmaliah makes the case that this statement killed Levy’s political career. “

But it shows his greatness. To stand there before the ‘base’ and be the one who is able to stop and say that lines are being crossed. You look at this and say, ‘Wow, he was like a prophet in his statements about the dangers of division in Israeli society.’”

People didn’t listen to him.

“Because it was too late, apparently.”

The Gesher party, which Levy founded in 1996, had aspirations of being a moderate, social-minded Mizrahi alternative, but he went into the open arms of Likud and Netanyahu, and chose not to run independently. “To me, that was his biggest mistake. It was a party that was needed. Today, do you hear Miri Regev saying that we’ll unite Jews and Arabs, like he did?

"There was a public that wanted to follow him and he turned his back on them,” Elmaliah says. “That he went back to Bibi; that’s the great paradox. My theory is that what really swayed him was his belief that cutting ties with Likud would be a death sentence for his chances of becoming prime minister.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is greeted at Ben-Gurion International Airport by Tourism Minister David Levy, 1996. Credit: Yaakov Saar / GPO

What sort of prime minister did we lose out on?

“Perhaps the most conciliatory, most uniting prime minister, compared to the most divisive prime minister we have instead. The most accessible, the one who is really a man of the people – a leader who was a construction worker – compared to Bibi, a son of nobility who never stood in line at the bank and doesn’t know the price of gas. The man who knew best how to talk with the Arabs. In all three terms as foreign minister, every meeting he had with leaders from Arab countries always ended with hugs and kisses. A huge missed opportunity.”

‘We don’t have a gang’

The basic premise presented in the film, taken from Levy’s famous speech in which he said that some Likud members saw him as “a monkey that just came down from the trees” is that since its inception, the country has stood at the juncture of “the West versus the Mizrahi Moroccan.” Elmaliah wholeheartedly believes this and blames right and left equally for this state of affairs.

“These are gangs, with each one only trying to get as much money as it can for itself. Unfortunately, we don’t have any gang.” He is not encouraged by what he has seen from Mizrahi politicians who serve as ministers. “Do they break apart the economic, cultural and legal power centers? No. There’s a strong sense that the law is tilted toward one side, to the side of the ‘lords of the land.’”

He was disappointed with the left and center parties during the previous government, feeling that they put the interests of the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council above that of Sderot, which it surrounds. “Sderot has to expand because it’s packed with people. So I look at this and I say, ‘hang on, what is my political side here? Should I be voting for Bibi?’ I’m terribly torn on things like this. I don’t have a political home. I already know what the response will be to this article: ‘Look, here’s another whiner who makes a living off Mizrahim.’”

Then-Foreign Minister David Levy tours Beijing, China and 1992. Credit: Yaakov Saar / GPO

With all his deep criticism, he is somewhat surprisingly indifferent to the proposed judicial overhaul that would endanger democracy and human rights. “The demonstrations disconnect themselves from the people, because we still don’t really know what will happen. And everyone thinks that the justice system needs fixing, and to allow for the entry of people from other ethnicities. The Supreme Court doesn’t have representation of all the people.”

Do you see a connection between the new government’s moves and the goal you are talking about?

“There is room to improve the way that judges are selected. That’s at the top of my wish list. The line in the movie that perhaps speaks to me most of all is when David Levy says that if there is no echo to the sound that you shout, it makes you become more violent afterwards. One reason that Mizrahim and Arabs and Ethiopians have filled the prisons here from the start is that judges arise who didn’t grow up in these places. We need to ensure that when it comes to human rights, we leave power in the hands of the court.”

That’s not where it’s going. David Levy was part of a Likud that believed in the supremacy of the law and legislated the basic laws, including the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty.

“We say about Netanyahu, ‘Why didn’t you make a change in the court up to now,’ so now that he wants to, we go out into the streets? No! Here, this is his opportunity to change things. Go on, change them! Someone has to touch the sacred places.”

The question is who will fix them.

“I presume Bibi’s voters are relying on him to fix them. It’s absolutely terrible that the person who needs to fix the judiciary is someone who has criminal cases against him. I have a hard time with that.”

David Levy’s great honor, portrayed in the film, is receiving the Israel Prize for lifetime achievement.

“I wanted to come and screen [the film] at his home, but he didn’t feel well, and we couldn’t schedule a day.”

He passed up on the chance for some final influence on the content?

“Yes, which is incredible, because he was so involved in the initial production. He was always asking why we were filming this way and why we do this other thing. At some point, he let go. After the screening attended by his children and grandchildren, he called me in excitement and said, “I want to thank you for all the work you did.”

Making the film was also an opportunity for Elmaliah to confront the racist disparagement to which Levy was subjected throughout his career. “I remember the joke where David Levy is driving on the Ayalon Highway against traffic and calls his wife. She tells him, ‘Watch out, they said on the news that there’s some crazy person driving against the traffic.’ And he says, ‘One crazy guy? I see tons of crazy people on the other side.’ That’s a joke I used to tell. We told lots of these jokes in my house. My father and uncle too.”

Not you, too?

“People come out of the movie feeling guilty – ‘I also used to joke about this amazing man.’ You see how this mistreatment of him sank in everywhere. All along the way, everyone mocked him, all the time. We did too.”