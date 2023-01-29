With Jerusalem on Fire, Netanyahu Has No Good Political Options

Itamar Ben-Gvir has rushed to the scenes of hundreds of deadly terror attacks in Jerusalem over the past 30 years – usually accompanied by a bevy of teenagers shouting “Death to the Arabs!” (In a bid for respectability, that has been replaced in recent years by “Death to the terrorists!”) But Friday night in Jerusalem’s Neveh Yaakov neighborhood was different.

For the first time in a long career of anti-Arab rabble-rousing, Ben-Gvir was there not to disrupt the security forces’ work – though his presence probably did nothing to help them – or just to gain headlines (though it was certainly aimed at that as well), but in an official capacity. A month into his new job as national security minister, he was at a terror scene and was the one who had to provide answers for an angry and scared crowd hours after seven local residents had been gunned down.

If the circumstances were not so tragic, it could almost have been funny: Ben-Gvir in a role he was so obviously unaccustomed to and unprepared for. Faced with shouts of “This is on your watch,” he stood there, dumbfounded.

“I’ve come here from my Shabbat table and my children,” he said, as if that was something the crowd were supposed to be grateful for. Lacking any sense of irony, Ben-Gvir didn’t realize that he’d spent his entire career until that moment lambasting those very people for whom regularly spending weekends away from their family is just part of their job. Now he has suddenly been elevated to the ranks of those who get called upon on Shabbat when an attack has just taken place. And he had no answers.

As minister in charge of security in Jerusalem, Ben-Gvir is now the one on the spot. But he’s symptomatic of an entire government that came to office just a month ago with bombastic fanfare and is now facing the prospect of a drastic escalation on the Palestinian front with no solutions.

Open gallery view National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visiting the Jerusalem neighborhood of Neveh Yaakov last Friday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ministers deserve to receive every bit of toxic criticism they hurled at the Lapid-Bennett government when the wave of terror attacks began last March. But the real question is: what can they do?

So far, they’ve fallen back on all the old and useless tactics.

First, sealing off the home of Khairi Alkam, the Neveh Yaakov attacker, as a prelude to demolishing it. This is a collective punishment that an Israel Defense Forces committee found to be useless as a deterrent as far back as 2005, not to mention its dubious legality and morality.

Second, taking away residency rights from Palestinians in Jerusalem involved in terror activity, as if this hasn’t been done already.

Third, encouraging more Israelis to obtain firearms licenses and to carry guns – because Israel and the occupied territories aren’t saturated with enough weapons already.

And then there’s the aggressive new police-PR methods under Ben-Gvir, distributing footage of mass arrests and the Alkam family removing their belongings from their home – because, as everyone knows, public humiliation never leads to more individuals carrying out attacks.

But it is all that this government can do. Bombast and humiliation of its enemies, whether they’re Palestinians or Israelis who don’t share their policies, are its only tactics.

Netanyahu has been here before. As prime minister at the end of 2015, during the previous major wave of “lone wolf” attacks, there were calls then as well for a heavy-handed response. But it wasn’t the pyromaniacs in charge of putting out the fire back then.

That cabinet was more moderate and pragmatic, and went along with the recommendations of the army and security services not to take it out on the broader Palestinian public. Instead, the government gave its backing to an interagency task force that formulated ways of identifying, tracking and intercepting potential attackers before they reached their targets.

It worked. The number of stabbings and shootings began to dramatically decrease after a few months, and the violence didn’t spread beyond those individuals.

But a successful, intelligence-driven operation like that needs a government prepared to push back against populist demands for drastic and vengeful actions and to exercise patience. Netanyahu had that kind of government in 2015. Now all the populists are in his cabinet.

When he visited Neveh Yaakov on Friday following the attack, Netanyahu had one message: “Don’t take the law into your own hands.” He could have been talking to his own ministers. Perhaps he was.

He is facing this security crisis with a team that is already seeking its own internal division of powers. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is demanding control of the “civilian” arm of the Defense Ministry in the West Bank, as promised to him by Netanyahu in the coalition agreements. Ben-Gvir wants to gain control of the Border Police units stationed in the West Bank that are currently under the auspices of the military.

Open gallery view Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing the media following the terror attack in Neveh Yaakov last Friday. Credit: Emil Salman

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is trying to dig in, but he has no independent political power and Netanyahu is dependent on Ben-Gvir and Smotrich. Good luck forming interagency cooperation with that lot.

Netanyahu’s short-term priority is to push through the plan to drastically weaken the Supreme Court, and his long-term plan is to establish his legacy through achieving diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia. An escalation in violence with the Palestinians serves neither of these goals, though at least some of his partners will be happy to use a security crisis to suppress the protest movement against those judicial changes.

The prime minister may be foolish enough to be tempted to allow them to do just that, but it certainly won’t help quell another wave of violence in Jerusalem and the West Bank. If anything, it will only ensure that the Israeli public is disunited in the face of violence. For now, all he has to confront a new Palestinian uprising and civil unrest at home is a team whose only strategy is to pour more gasoline on the fires.