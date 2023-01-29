Two Victims of Friday Night’s Terrorist Attack in Jerusalem Laid to Rest

Shaul Hai and Rafael Ben-Eliyahu, who were among the seven people killed in Friday's terrorist attack in Jerusalem, were buried on Sunday in the city's Givat Shaul cemetery.

Hai, who was 68, was a sexton (gabbai) of a synagogue in the nearby Pisgat Ze’ev neighborhood. “Despite the tribulations that he underwent in his life, he was always nice to everyone and respected everyone. He was a special person,” a friend of his said adding that Hai’s wife died a year and a half ago.

Ben-Eliyahu, who was 58, was hit by the gunfire while with his wife and two children on their way home from a family visit.

Open gallery view Rafael Ben-Eliyahu

“All of a sudden a couple jumped toward us and yelled for us to stop the car,” Ben-Eliyahu’s eldest son told Channel 13 news. “They were yelling, ‘Call an ambulance. There was a terrorist who fled in a white car.’ My dad stopped the car and jumped out. I took out a phone to call the police and he took out a phone to call an ambulance,” the son said.

The terrorist, who was later identified as 21-year-old Khairi Alkam of East Jerusalem, “got out of his car and began spraying us [with gunfire] as if we were ducks in a shooting range, in every direction,” Ben-Eliyahu’s son recounted.

“I turned around and started running. I saw my little brother lying on my mom in the car. They had been sitting in the back when the terrorist arrived, and [my brother] lay on top of her and sustained two bullets. He apparently is the one who saved her.”

The younger son, who is 24, is in moderate and stable condition at Jerusalem's Hadassah University Hospital, Mount Scopus.

Late Saturday night, three of the other victims of the attack were laid to rest. The funeral of 14-year-old Asher Natan took place at Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives cemetery. Eli Mizrahi, 48, and his wife, 46-year-old Natalie Mizrahi, were buried in the city of Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem. Hundreds of people attended their funerals.

The others killed in the attack, Irina Korolova, a Ukrainian national who was working as a health aide, and Ilya Sosansky, 26, have not yet been buried.

Two others who were wounded in the attack are a 15-year-old male admitted to Hadassah University Hospital, Mount Scopus, and a 65-year-old woman at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, are now in moderate condition.

The attack occurred just after 8 P.M. on Friday when Alkam arrived in Neveh Yaakov, got out of his car and began firing in all directions. He hit passersby, a motorcyclist, and worshippers who were coming out of a nearby synagogue. He then returned to his car and left the scene until he was confronted and killed by policemen.

Alkam, who was from the East Jerusalem A-Tur neighborhood, was not known to security forces and was not affiliated with a terrorist group. He was known to the police, however, in connection with property crimes.

A relative told Haaretz that Alkam was motivated to carry out the attack due to the police killing of Salah Mohammed Ali last week in Jerusalem’s Shoafat neighborhood, on a day on which the authorities were demolishing the home of another terrorist, Udai Tamimi, also in the Shoafat neighborhood. Ali was distantly related to Alkam and according to Al Jazeera, Alkam’s last social media post eulogized Ali.