The Number of Dead Was Shouted From Window to Window

Less than an hour after the shooting on the Neve Yaakov Street in Jerusalem, two children of one of the victims arrived at the scene. They recognized their father, who was still lying on the ground covered with an emergency silver Mylar blankets, and burst into heartbreaking cries. The daughter's legs failed. She collapsed and was carried on a stretcher. The son, supported by medics who escorted him off the scene, could barely walk.

Another man arrived and began looking for his brother. He asked if someone saw him and in which direction he went. Someone said he'd seen the brother leave before the shooting started, and pointed in the opposite direction from where the bodies lay. The brother rushed in that direction.

Open gallery view Security forces patrolling the streets near the shooting scene, on Friday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The scene of the Friday attack stretched for about 400 meters, from the square of Reuven Katznelson to the Pinchas Wassermann Rabbi Square. The road was paved with bodies covered with silver blankets, and the neighbors tried to guess who was lying under which one.

The shooting began not far from the Neve Yaakov police station a few minutes before 20:15. Shabbat had come a long time ago, prayers had ended and most of the residents of the neighborhood were in the middle of the Shabbat meal. Contrary to earlier reports, the attack wasn't carried out at the Tiferet Avraham Synagogue, located at the edge of the scene of the attack, nor aimed at people leaving the prayer service.

One of the victims was riding a motorcycle and was shot near the synagogue. Another man, probably a teen boy, was on his way to a Torah lesson with one of the neighborhood rabbis. Two other victims had just left a family meal and were on their way home. Another woman was apparently shot when she rushed to help the wounded and didn't notice that the assailant was still there.

Friday's attack is the worst that happened in Jerusalem in 15 years, since the Mercaz Harav rabbinic college attack in 2008. Since then, dozens of attacks were carried out in the city, but the vast majority of them were stabbing or car-ramming in the city center and the old city, or along the Seam Zone (an area in the West Bank, east of the Green Line and west of Israel's separation barrier).

These attacks were usually aimed at policemen or soldiers, and almost all of them ended with the death of the assailant in less than a minute. The deadliest attacks occur in far neighborhoods distant from the city center, where there aren't many policemen and the level of attentiveness is quite low. That was the case in 2008 at the Mercaz Harav rabbinic college (eight deaths), in 2016 at the Har Nof synagogue (six deaths), and yesterday evening in Neve Yaakov.

As in the other two attacks, the assailant on Friday acted for minutes without being stopped. There are also gaps between the police's version of the events and the residents' testimonies. According to the police, five minutes passed from the first call to the killing of the assailant by two policemen at the intersection between the Neve Yaakov and Beit Hanina neighborhoods.

Open gallery view The street where the shooting happened, on Friday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

But the residents claim that it took about 20 minutes for police and rescue teams to arrive at the scene. "Come and hear the truth," shouted a neighborhood resident named Azriel at the National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. "He (the assailant) went on a rampage for 20 minutes and the police didn't show up. My daughter called (the police) and they told her the shooting came from a nearby wedding," Azriel added. "You know nothing! Don't spread lies!" a police officer yelled at him.

Many residents of the neighborhood saw the shooting from their windows or from the street. They ran away or lay on the floor of their apartments for a long time. "Nobody came to reassure us. People don't know what's going on," one of them said.

Due to Shabbat, the news about the number of dead and the death of the assailant was shouted from window to window along the street. "We live on the first floor," said Yochi Israel. "We heard gunshots and went out to see what's going on. I saw someone I know who was with his family for Shabbat dinner and was on his way back. He shot him. I saw him fall. There was another woman who was taking care of someone at a crosswalk. I don't know if he shot (her). We don't know where she's now. What'll be the end? I don't know. How can I sleep tonight?"

Neve Yaakov is probably the most diverse neighborhood in Jerusalem. It was established as a secular neighborhood in the 1970s in the northern end of Jerusalem. In the 1990s, many families from among Russian immigrants have settled there, and later also immigrants from Ethiopia. In the last decade, the neighborhood has been rapidly deteriorating. Ultra-Orthodox young couples have bought apartments here as prices are still cheap compared to the rest of Jerusalem.

Last night at the intersection of Neve Yaakov and Tabankin boulevards they all stood together: Ultra-Orthodox, Ashkenazi and Sephardi youths in Shabbat clothes, older immigrants from Russia, an older Ethiopian couple in traditional dress and a handful of secular neighborhood old-timers.

The United Torah Judaism party gained the largest support among the neighborhood residents in the last elections. Right after came Shas and the Likud. Religious Zionism and Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit came in fourth place with between five and eight percent of the votes.

Open gallery view National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, arriving at the scene on Friday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Neve Yaakov is located in east Jerusalem and is the city's northernmost Jewish neighborhood. It's separated from the Palestinian town Al-Ram by the Israeli West Bank barrier. It also borders with the Beit Hanina neighborhood. The Shuafat refugee camp isn't far away. Residents say that during the week many Palestinians work and pass through the neighborhood, and that relations are mostly normal. On Friday, a resident of East Jerusalem, Fadi Dakdik, was the first paramedic to arrive at the scene to treat the wounded.

Ben-Gvir arrived at the scene about two hours after the attack. In a conversation with the residents, he repeated the following sentence twice: "I left my Shabbat table, I left my children", as if he was asking them to thank him.

He was received with mixed reactions. Some called out to him: "We trust you", while others: "Ben-Gvir, where are you? People are dying in the streets, where are you?" others called: "It's on your shift we're being murdered."

The minister was debriefed and patrolled the scene with the cops. The bodies had meanwhile been evacuated but huge pools of blood still covered the street. The policemen, security guards and journalists who accompanied Ben-Gvir barely managed not to step into them.

Ben-Gvir refused to talk to the media because of the Sabbath. He got into his car and then got out again to address the crowd. "I hear you. You're right. The burden of proof is on us, and we need to respond because it cannot continue like this. I'm here for you. I love you," he told them. His words were accompanied by the chants: "Let us go to Beit Hanina, we'll show them," but also chants of "Shabbes" in protest of the ongoing desecration of the sacred day.

Then the minister turned to speak with Shimon Israel, Yochi's husband, who was a close witness to the attack. He tearfully described what he witnessed: "After the Shabbat meal I hear gunshots. I thought it was from the Shu'fat Camp, that they were shooting again at night. I went outside, and I saw people shouting and running. There were two people lying on the ground over here and two more over there. I don't know how he didn't kill me. Itamar, face them. We voted for you Itamar. You shouldn’t care what anyone thinks of you." Ben-Gvir promised to act and said that citizens should be given more weapons.

Ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's arrival, Shin Bet security guards showed up at the scene and began to evacuate the curious. They allowed the ZAKA voluntary community emergency response teams, who were working to clean the blood from the road, to continue their work.

Open gallery view Emergency services at the scene, on Friday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Netanyahu arrived surrounded by police and security guards. He toured the scene for a few minutes with a stern expression and drove away quietly without speaking to the residents nor the media.

Two ultra-Orthodox brothers aged 11 and 12 and a half also witnessed the shooting. They remember the assailant as being "a big man," the sounds of explosions. They also recall how they screamed at people to stay away.

The two brothers think that one of the dead is a boy who used to study with them in Torah lessons once a week. One of the neighbors, with a heavy Russian accent, looked at both of them with concern. "Okay," she said warmly, "Go back home now. Drink something sweet and tell your mother what you saw."