The Israeli-Palestinian Cycle of Bloodshed Has Never Been Clearer

The cycle of bloodshed has never been more tangible than over the weekend. One can pick up the thread and follow how one killing leads to another, how blood follows blood. The moves the government is planning are a foolproof recipe for a continuation of the violence.

The latest cycle began 25 years ago. On May 13, 1998, Khairi Alkam, a 51-year-old construction worker, left the prayer service at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and headed to work in West Jerusalem. He was attacked with a knife and killed on Shmuel Hanavi Street.

This was part of a series of attacks on Palestinians in the Jerusalem of those days. The murderers etched a Star of David on the body of one of the victims. President Ezer Weizman visited the victim’s home and condemned the attack.

The police and Shin Bet security service believed that it was a politically motivated murder, and the family was recognized as victims of a terror attack. This was one of the first times the state recognized a murdered Palestinian as the victim of a terror attack. Four years later, Alkam’s grandson was born, and given his grandfather’s name.

Open gallery view National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir at the scene of the shooting attack in Jerusalem on Friday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Twelve years after the murder, the Shin Bet made an arrest, widely covered by the media, of a Kahanist activist who was an associate of Itamar Ben-Gvir. He was suspected of carrying out a string of murders, but was eventually released without being charged.

Three and a half months ago, there was another attack. A terrorist from the Shoafat refugee camp named Uday Tamimi killed a Border Police officer named Noa Lazar. Tamimi was killed attempting another attack two weeks later. On Wednesday, hundreds of police officers raided the refugee camp in order to demolish Tamimi’s house.

Demolishing a dead terrorist’s house is an outrageous action, both morally and legally, as it is clearly a case of punishing the innocent. The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet believe this deters the next terrorist (even though some members of the defense establishment believe otherwise). The High Court of Justice, now the focus of the judicial coup that is being attempted, has held deliberations on each of dozens of cases of such demolitions, approving 99 percent of them.

During last week’s operation in Shoafat, a 17-year-old named Salah Mohammed Ali was killed. The police initially said he had been holding a weapon, but it later turned out to be a toy. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir took the time on Thursday to award decorations to the troops who killed Ali.

“I’m proud of you and admire you," said Ben-Gvir at the ceremony. "I know how hard you work so that we can sleep well at night. I have no doubt that when a terrorist threatens you with a pistol, even if it later turns out to be a toy … we will back you completely. You acted correctly, you 'sought contact' and brought pride to us all.”

Ali's and Alkam's families are related by blood. One of Alkam's relatives told Haaretz on Saturday that Ali’s death was what drove Khairi Alkam, 21, the grandson of the man murdered 25 years ago, to carry out his shooting attack in Jerusalem that day. According to Al-Jazeera, Alkam’s last post on his Facebook page before he headed out on his attack was a eulogy for Ali. He then took a gun and murdered seven Jews who were coming from their Shabbat dinner or on their way to a Torah lesson.

At the scene of Friday’s attack, as the emergency response team was cleaning the bloodstains, we learned of the death of another youth, Wadi Abu Ramouz, 16 and a half, from Silwan. Abu Ramouz was shot on Thursday night by police officers during clashes with Palestinian youth in Silwan.

The clashes erupted in response to the death of nine Palestinians in a military operation in the Jenin refugee camp. Abu Ramouz’ body has still not been released to his family. Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, 13-year-old Mahmoud Aliwat left his house armed with a handgun, in search of Jews. Two Jews, a father and son who were returning from prayer, were shot and seriously wounded. The cycle continues.

Recognizing this cycle of bloodshed and understanding its dynamics does not mean sympathizing with or justifying the violence. But if we’ve learned anything from countless similar cycles in the past, it's that there is no better fuel for this conflagration than blood.

Both sides are trapped in this cycle. The killing of Palestinians drives other Palestinians to perpetrate attacks; the killing of Jews drives the government and the security forces to embark on increasingly aggressive operations, the result of which is more dead Palestinians.

Now that the national security minister is Ben-Gvir and the government is composed of extremist and ultra-extremist members, it appears that this whole mechanism is happening, but on steroids. In the coming days we will probably see home demolitions, arrest raids, collective punishment and a free hand for forces on the ground. New cycles will commence, and the horizon will redden.