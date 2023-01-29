Suspected Palestinian Assailant Shot Near West Bank Settlement
IDF soldiers following an attack in the West Bank, 2021.Credit: Moti Milrod
A Palestinian was reportedly shot by a security guard near the West Bank settlement of Kdumim.
Residents have been asked to stay indoors as Israeli forces search the area.
This is a developing story, more details to follow.
