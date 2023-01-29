A Palestinian man was sentenced on Sunday to life in prison plus an additional 20 years for raping and killing Ori Ansbacher in a Jerusalem forest in 2019. Arafat Irfaiya, whom the court ruled killed Ansbacher because she was Jewish, was also ordered to pay 250,000 shekels ($72,700) to the victim’s mother and 75,000 shekels to each of her siblings.

Following his confession in the case, the Jerusalem District Court found Irfaiya guilty last month of a terrorist act of murder as well as rape and entering Israeli illegally. For illegally entering Israel, Irfaiya was sentenced to an additional 10 months in prison, of which 4 months were suspended. The court rejected the defense attorney's contention that the defendant was unfit to stand trial.

The court found that in February 2019, Irfaiya was walking around the forest adjacent to Ein Yael, on the southwestern edge of Jerusalem, when he spotted Ansbacher, a 19-year-old resident of the West Bank settlement of Tekoa, who was hiking in the forest. Irfaiya, who had a knife in his possession, decided to kill the young woman and viciously attacked and raped her, stabbing her all over her body, the court found. Ansbacher resisted but was unable to defend herself. Her nude body was found in the forest.

Irfaiya was arrested the following day in the Ramallah area of the West Bank, after being linked to the crime by DNA evidence and intelligence information. He then reenacted the crime for the Shin Bet security service and the police. A security source said that Irfaiya and his family were associated with Hamas.

Irfaiya had been known to Israeli security officials prior to the killing. In 2017, he was arrested at the entrance to Jerusalem’s Temple Mount with a 12-centimeter (nearly 5-inch) knife. When initially asked if he was carrying a knife, he denied it, but then pulled it out of his pocket. In 2009, he was found to be carrying a knife near the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron and following his conviction, spent three months in prison.