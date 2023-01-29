Netanyahu Vows to Arm 'Thousands of Israeli Citizens' After Jerusalem Shootings

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a cabinet meeting Sunday that the government is working to expand and accelerate the licensing of weapons to thousands of Israeli citizens following back-to-back shooting attacks in Jerusalem that saw seven people were killed.

Netanyahu mentioned the deployment of Zaka rescue service volunteers throughout the country and the fact that few of them carry weapons.

"Imagine that they, and others, will be armed. This of course significantly increases the ability to respond, because we see time and time again, including yesterday in the City of David [the site of the second Jerusalem shooting], that heroic, skilled and armed citizens save lives," he added.

Opposition party Hadash-Ta'al issued a statement condemning the move, saying it is "an irresponsible decision that will lead to bloodshed and a rise in violence and murder cases," adding that while the party condemns that killing of civilians from both sides, "the occupation is the sources of violence that needs to be ended."

In remarks at the beginning of the meeting, Netanyahu said he met with the wounded from the two attacks this morning and wished them well.

"Our answer to terrorism is a heavy hand and a powerful, fast and precise response," he said.

The prime minister noted the measures approved Saturday night by the political-security cabinet, including the increased activity of the security forces as well as the sealing off of the home of Khairi Alkam, who killed seven Israelis in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of East Jerusalem on Friday night.

Netanyahu added that the government will discuss additional measures that came up last night at the cabinet meeting: denying identity cards and residency status to relatives of assailants who have expressed support for terrorism.

He said that Israel "is not interested in a security escalation but is prepared for any possibility."

Among the bills the cabinet decided to expedite are the shortening of the process for civilian gun licenses, the demolition of Palestinian assailants' homes, the revoking of social security benefits to assailants' families and their deportation, as well as taking steps to "strengthen" settlements in the West Bank.

Netanyahu praised the off-duty officer who shot and wounded the 13-year-old assailant on Ma'alot Street in the neighborhood of Silwan on Saturday.

Netanyahu also added that the government will decide in the near future "on steps to strengthen settlements," which is intended to "make it clear to the terrorists who want to uproot us from our country that we are here to stay," he said.